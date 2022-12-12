The actor, who is famous for his appearance in Balika Vadhu, Broken but Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak, passed away in September 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest
You may not be here with us, @sidharth_shukla but your memory is etched in our hearts forever! ❤️🙏🤗@EktaaRKapoor @TanusriDasGupta #ShobhaKapoor#BalajiTelefilms #SidharthShukla #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/cJtpSt6kOf— Balaji Telefilms (@BTL_Balaji) December 12, 2022
We all miss you Sidharth shukla ! Everywhere I go you live on in hearts ! #HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/p0pt1wI4fR— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 12, 2022
Dear Sid, I miss you.Every time I cross the RBI building- I salute it, like you told me you would!When I first walked into the BB house & you told me -you know me from the news & I told you "bro you are a star"Sid- you are the biggest star tv ever saw!#HBDSidharthShukla ❤— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 11, 2022
Happy birthday Sidharth. Love always!#HBDSidharthShukla@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla(Photo shared by Adith) pic.twitter.com/URMO41dotl— SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) December 11, 2022
Words fail to emit the love I have for you @sidharth_shukla. Thank you for coming into my life and filling it with so much love and light. You are my brightest star in the sky, I love you so much. I hope you have the best day in heaven. Miss you big man.🤍✨#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/bGwVzXDMbo— a. | 12/12✨ (@ishipsidnaaz) December 12, 2022
