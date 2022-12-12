The actor, who is famous for his appearance in Balika Vadhu, Broken but Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak, passed away in September 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest

Netizens showered their love on late actor Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary on Monday, December 12. The actor, who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, Broken but Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak, died in September 2021 after a cardiac arrest.

Fans, friends and family shared wishes and memorable moments with Sidharth Shukla on social media on his birth anniversary. Shukla would have turned 42 this year.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill was among the first celebrities to wish the late actor. Gill shared throwback images of herself and Sidharth Shukla at midnight and wrote: “I will see you again (heart emoticon and angel emoji) 12 12.”

Gill and Shukla were rumoured to be in a relationship after they both participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where the late actor emerged a winner.

Reacting to her post, actor Kashmera Shah wrote , “Yes. And he will always live in all our hearts.”

Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms also shared a post on Twitter saying: “You may not be here with us, @sidharth_shukla but your memory is etched in our hearts forever.”

Actor Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) compiled a video of fans saying they missed Sidharth Shukla. The post read: “We all miss you, Sidharth Shukla! Everywhere I go you live on in hearts.”

We all miss you Sidharth shukla ! Everywhere I go you live on in hearts ! #HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/p0pt1wI4fR — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 12, 2022

Venture capitalist Tehseen Poonawalla wrote on Twitter that he would salute the RBI building every time he crossed it as Shukla told him he used to.

Dear Sid, I miss you.Every time I cross the RBI building- I salute it, like you told me you would!When I first walked into the BB house & you told me -you know me from the news & I told you "bro you are a star"Sid- you are the biggest star tv ever saw!#HBDSidharthShukla ❤ — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 11, 2022

Meanwhile, one fan group SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) shared an old image of Shukla with his mother and wrote: “Happy birthday Sidharth. Love always!”

Another fan a. | 12/12 (@ishipsidnaaz) described Shukla as the “brightest star in the sky”. “I hope you have the best day in heaven. Miss you big man,” the fan wrote.

ALSO READ:

Words fail to emit the love I have for you @sidharth_shukla. Thank you for coming into my life and filling it with so much love and light. You are my brightest star in the sky, I love you so much. I hope you have the best day in heaven. Miss you big man.🤍✨#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/bGwVzXDMbo — a. | 12/12✨ (@ishipsidnaaz) December 12, 2022

Another netizen Diya (@Diya_tweetz) wrote: “#SidharthShukla You lived ur life king size. Gone from our sight, but we have enough memories of you to remember and celebrate you every day.”