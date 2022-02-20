I have never seen not being from a filmy background as an obstacle: Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu

Ever since it started streaming on SonyLIV earlier this month, Rocket Boys has been receiving love and acclaim from both viewers and industry experts.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, the web show has been written and directed by first-time filmmaker Abhay Pannu. It's the story of India’s iconic scientists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, respectively.

Basking in the success of the first season, Pannu is already working on the next installment. Here he talks about it all—his fascination with India’s most loved heroes, his experience of helming this ambitious project, working with Sarbh and others, and being an outsider in an industry as elusive and starry as Bollywood.

What drew you to make a show on the lives of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai?

I didn’t think this story was told before. There are some incredible stories that remain untold, unexplored. Stories of great people who have helped shape our country as we know it today. I also want to tell JRD Tata’s story someday.

However, this idea wasn’t entirely mine. It was brought to me by Nikkhil Advani and Siddharth Roy Kapur who wanted to collaborate on the 100th birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai. So they came up with the idea and the concept and from there on I started researching, meeting with the families, and writing the story.

Why start with a web show? Weren’t you tempted to make your directorial debut with a film?

You get to tell a story a little better through a show these days. This is a story that couldn’t have been put together in a two-and-a-half-hour film. In four-and-a-half hours, we got an opportunity to delve into the lives of these remarkable scientists. Even then, it was difficult for me to choose which events to show. What I have managed to show with the first season of Rocket Boys is just 25 percent of what these people had done in the 23 years that the first season covers. There could have been no other way but a show to tell this story. I think a film would not have done justice to these people’s lives. But if given an opportunity later, I’d love to do a film.

Since Rocket Boys is based on national heroes and monumental historical events, was there a sense of responsibility or pressure to show them in a good light?

Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai are legendary people whose contributions to the country are immeasurable. They are the architects of modern India. But when they were doing those things, they didn’t know that they were going to be what they did. They were just men who were trying to do the right thing. Sometimes, they did it and at other times, they failed. We have tried to show all of it, including all their failings and the things that they didn’t do right. I hope we have told a very balanced story where it’s not just “look at us we are so good.” We have been very conscious of that.

The research and prep must have been extensive.

It was. I like to joke that all the people who worked on Rocket Boys, even if they are not nuclear physicists, can now unsuccessfully launch a rocket. The show was in development for over three years. It took us more than a year to write it.

The milestones of these people are very well documented. So it was not difficult to get the facts right. But we were fortunate to get their family members—at least with Vikram Sarabhai because we had Mallika Sarabhai (his daughter) constantly helping us, providing us the little details. And I had a wonderful team to ensure that we got the era, the period right.

How much of the show is fictionalized?

The events depicted in the show are true. However, the conversations these people had behind closed doors have been fictionalized. We have also included some very important fictional characters to support the story. The challenges that these people faced, the fight they had to put up to do what they wanted to, all of that has been dramatized. Not fictionalized entirely, but dramatized to drive the story forward. The canvas is real and we have painted within it.

What was the most difficult aspect of writing and directing a series like Rocket Boys?

Humanizing the characters. Since times are changing, people want relatable content. The show is set between the 1940s and 1970s but I wanted to ensure that a person watching it in 2022 could relate to the problems, the challenges, and the emotions of these people. And yet, at the same time, I didn’t want it to become not period-appropriate or era-specific. To get that mix, that balance right in the writing and the direction was the most difficult part. Everything else just falls in place if you have a good team, reliable support system, and talented actors on board. The only thing that we were all very conscious of was to make it relatable. If we have managed to do that with the show, that’s a victory for us.

Jim Sarbh was all praises about you. How was it working with him and the others?

Jim is an actor who can really spoil a director. He was so collaborative right from the beginning and very patient. We have been workshopping right from when the first draft of the script was ready. He has a really good sense of storytelling. He had some great inputs to share on the script, on how we could improve the scene. On certain shoot days, there had been times when I had just forgotten everything and enjoyed the show. What he has done with his character and the show, people are going to really sit up and notice.

As an outsider in the industry, how difficult was it to find your way? How has your journey been so far?

It has been exceptional. I am truly blessed to have gotten the opportunities that I have. I have never seen not being from a filmy background as an obstacle or a problem because times are really changing. People want to hear outsiders come in and tell stories that the world of Bollywood doesn’t know about. It’s really refreshing to see that.

One major learning that you’d like to share with aspirational filmmakers?

Watch as many films as possible. Read their screenplays. Then watch that film again. And then re-read the screenplay. You can easily get screenplays on the internet. Just download them, watch those films and read those screenplays. Find out who your favorite writer-director is. Keep watching the way they edit their shows and films. Understand their way to stage and cut a scene. People do it a lot here but I still think it’s not done enough.

Also, it’s very important to keep working hard and to be at the right place at the right time. A lot of times people are in the right moment but they have not worked hard enough to utilize it to its full potential and actually get what they want out of it.