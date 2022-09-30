Hrithik-Saif starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is 'terrific; impresses netizens on opening day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The movie’s writing, direction, action sequences and lead performances have received both audience and critical praise.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's latest film Vikram Vedha has opened to a decent opening. The thriller drama directed by Pushkar and Gayatri is expected to bank around Rs 12 crore net in domestic markets, reported Sacnilk, a film collection tracker.

The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf, and is a remake of Pushkar and Gayathri’s 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

While the movie’s opening day performance has been middling, analysts expect that word of mouth can propel Hrithik’s comeback film into a solid success. The movie’s writing, direction, action sequences, and lead performances have received both audience and critical praise.

"Terrific," exclaimed industry trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. "Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining... Smartly written, brilliantly executed... Vikram Vedha has it all: style, substance, suspense."

“Bollywood is back! Great story, strong performances and Mass action!” added another film correspondent, Rajasekar, on the micro-blogging platform.

“Hrithik’s 25th film is a silver jubilee treat that showcases his growth as an actor. Versatility at its finest,” said another.

"Cinemas were on FIRE today for Vikram Vedha First Day First show. Must watch theatre experience! Hrithik (and) Saif are a treat to watch!”

Fan reactions to the movie have also been largely positive with many fans stating that the remake is just as good if not better than the original.

Many have also praised Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial vision.

But a lot of fans have especially been appreciative of Hrithik’s performance in his comeback film after three years as well as Saif’s performance.