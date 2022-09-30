Hrithik-Saif starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is 'terrific; impresses netizens on opening day

By CNBCTV18.com

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's latest film Vikram Vedha has opened to a decent opening. The thriller drama directed by Pushkar and Gayatri is expected to bank around Rs 12 crore net in domestic markets, reported Sacnilk, a film collection tracker.

The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf, and is a remake of Pushkar and Gayathri’s 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

While the movie’s opening day performance has been middling, analysts expect that word of mouth can propel Hrithik’s comeback film into a solid success. The movie’s writing, direction, action sequences, and lead performances have received both audience and critical praise.

"Terrific," exclaimed industry trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. "Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining... Smartly written, brilliantly executed... Vikram Vedha has it all: style, substance, suspense."

“Bollywood is back! Great story, strong performances and Mass action!” added another film correspondent, Rajasekar, on the micro-blogging platform.

Bollywood is back! Great story, strong performances and Mass action! #VikramVedha is entertaining. VIKRAM VEDHA DAY pic.twitter.com/aWkXc2noQh — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) September 30, 2022

“Hrithik’s 25th film is a silver jubilee treat that showcases his growth as an actor. Versatility at its finest,” said another.

. @iHrithik 25th film is a silver jubile treat that showcases his growth as an actor. Versatility at its finest. VIKRAM VEDHA DAY pic.twitter.com/E3tC8PUXQS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 30, 2022

"Cinemas were on FIRE today for Vikram Vedha First Day First show. Must watch theatre experience! Hrithik (and) Saif are a treat to watch!”

Cinemas were on FIRE today for #VikramVedha First Day First show. Must watch theatre experience ! @iHrithik Saif are a treat to watch! VIKRAM VEDHA DAY pic.twitter.com/Mce4TEM9nG — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) September 30, 2022

Fan reactions to the movie have also been largely positive with many fans stating that the remake is just as good if not better than the original.

Watched Vikram vedha just now. Remake is better than original 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Although, movie is all about violence and plot twists. Bohot Amazing hai— Stranger things fan (@nitinkh77) September 29, 2022

#VikramVedha hits it out of the park! Does full justice to its material. Explosive, entertaining, engaging. Airtight screenplay. #HrithikRoshan is a scene stealer. It's his best. #SaifAliKhan delivers a badass act. One of Bollywood's best two-hero film! @PushkarGayatri @iHrithik — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) September 30, 2022

One of the better things about Vikram Vedha is that it doesn’t make Saif and Hrithik compete in any way. They both have such balanced and secure roles, it truly makes it Vikram and Vedha’s story. Both get to shine while maintaining an equilibrium. #VikramVedha — Rohan Bajaj (@FilmMessiah) September 30, 2022

Although...I had watched Vikram Vedha..in Tamil version... earlier...I felt very refreshing watching #VikramVedha ...starring @iHrithik @SaifAlikhan ..both did a great Job..all kudos to @PushkarGayatri ...who brilliantly did there work smartly 🌟🌟🌟🌟/5 — Shekhar Munda (@shekharjoel) September 30, 2022

Many have also praised Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial vision.

Just completed watching#VikramVedha really awesome#HrithikRoshan𓃵 is really macho🤘total credit goes to #PushkarGayatri super narration and iam from South go and watch the good films it's worth — Yashwanth (@Yashwanth1706) September 30, 2022

But a lot of fans have especially been appreciative of Hrithik’s performance in his comeback film after three years as well as Saif’s performance.

@iHrithik is undoubtedly the most loved on screen gangster VIKRAM VEDHA DAY pic.twitter.com/7B65ik9ohl — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) September 30, 2022

Vikram Vedha review:One word - SpectacularThe real hero here is the writing and brilliant direction by @PushkarGayatri. Its filled with lots of emotions and intense yet quirky scenes. Hrithik gives towering performance and Saif is just brilliant. 'Paisa wasool film hain yeh'. — Ali Asgar (@devil_boy_ali) September 30, 2022

This is true to say I don't think any other Hindi actors would do justice to the characters of #VikramVedhalike Saif Ali Khan & @iHrithik did! VIKRAM VEDHA DAY pic.twitter.com/Mksa8mXPNM — Ayushi Jain (@Ayushi___jain) September 30, 2022

#vikramvedha A typical thriller, action bollywood movie.Epic BGM🔥Fabulous Acting🔥Great plot...And the looks of @iHrithik is just dammm🔥🔥🔥The great thing about this is it knows what it wants. Full enjoyment GOOSEBUMPS 🔥🔥🔥🔥(Not comparing to vikram vedha 2017)— Cine bro (@vines_gold) September 30, 2022