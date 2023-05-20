Hrithik Roshan to Chiranjeevi: Celebrities who wished RRR star Jr NTR on his birthday

Notably, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's co-star in the upcoming film War 2, penned a witty birthday wish that revealed exciting details about their collaboration. The RRR star is now busy with his upcoming project Devara.

Jr NTR, the renowned actor who has garnered global recognition with the phenomenal success of RRR, celebrates his 40th birthday today. As the actor turned a year older, a wave of warm wishes flooded social media from his fellow celebrities. Notably, Hrithik Roshan, his co-star in the upcoming film War 2, penned a witty birthday wish that revealed exciting details about their collaboration.

Hrithik Roshan, known for his charismatic on-screen presence, took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt wishes to Jr NTR. Writing in Telugu, the Bollywood star said, “Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama,” which translates to “Happy Birthday, friend.” His message subtly confirmed that Jr NTR would be seen locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in the highly anticipated War 2. Hrithik further added, “Let's meet on the battlefield soon,” alluding to the intense action-packed sequences fans can expect in the movie.

ALSO READ |

Expressing excitement for their collaboration, Hrithik wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi, my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace… until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu mitrama!” While Hrithik did not explicitly mention War 2 in his birthday wish, he dropped enough hints to stoke the anticipation surrounding this pan-Indian blockbuster.

Joining in the celebration, the official Twitter handle of RRR movie, shared their wishes, stating, “Wishing our BHEEM, Jr NTR a very Happy Birthday. Best wishes to all your future projects.” The RRR team's message hinted at the actor's pivotal role as Bheem in the highly anticipated historical drama.

Tollywood star Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “Happy Birthday Tarak! Wishing you nothing short of exciting and extraordinary times ahead. Sending you loads of love, laughter, and joy your way. What a fierce role you're in #Devara & All the best.” Sai Dharam Tej's warm wishes reflected the admiration and camaraderie among the industry peers.

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu also joined the chorus of birthday wishes, saying, “Happy birthday Tarak! Wishing you an epic year ahead!!” His message underscored the anticipation and excitement surrounding Jr NTR's future endeavours.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for Jr NTR in a tweet.

“Happy Birthday Tarak, a bundle of talent! May God bless you with all the success and happiness!” wrote Chiranjeevi.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun also did not forget to wish his friend on the special day. He wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day Bava @tarak9999.”

After the phenomenal global success of RRR, Jr NTR has embarked on his next project, collaborating with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for NTR 30, which has recently been titled Devara. The highly anticipated film is set to mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.