Hrithik Roshan to Chiranjeevi: Celebrities who wished RRR star Jr NTR on his birthday

Notably, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's co-star in the upcoming film War 2, penned a witty birthday wish that revealed exciting details about their collaboration. The RRR star is now busy with his upcoming project Devara.

Jr NTR, the renowned actor who has garnered global recognition with the phenomenal success of RRR, celebrates his 40th birthday today. As the actor turned a year older, a wave of warm wishes flooded social media from his fellow celebrities. Notably, Hrithik Roshan, his co-star in the upcoming film War 2, penned a witty birthday wish that revealed exciting details about their collaboration.

Hrithik Roshan, known for his charismatic on-screen presence, took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt wishes to Jr NTR. Writing in Telugu, the Bollywood star said, “Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama,” which translates to “Happy Birthday, friend.” His message subtly confirmed that Jr NTR would be seen locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in the highly anticipated War 2. Hrithik further added, “Let's meet on the battlefield soon,” alluding to the intense action-packed sequences fans can expect in the movie.

ALSO READ |