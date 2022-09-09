Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha trailer released — Fans say, “It’s just the bomb!”

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Vikram Vedha is set to hit cinemas on 30th September. Here's how critics and fans reacted to the trailer.

After a long wait since the release of the teaser last month, the makers of Vikram Vedha have finally released the official trailer. The trailer was screened today for the audience with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in attendance.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film with the same name. It is directed by the same director duo Pushkar and Gayatri.

The movie is eagerly awaited as Hrithik will be returning to the silver screen three years since the release of his record-breaking success ‘War’, which released in 2019.

Taking to social media, the superstar shared the trailer with the fans and wrote, “What you choose, defines YOU! #VikramVedhaTrailer out now.”

The trailer is now edging 3 million views on YouTube and as soon as it was dropped, #VikramVedhaTrailer started trending on Twitter with the majority of social media users appreciating the mass vibe of the action thriller.

Fellow actor Neil Nithin Mukesh also took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the release of the trailer. “BLOCKBUSTER!!! Dearest @iHrithik you inspire with every film every character, is there anything you cannot do?” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Fans also were thoroughly impressed with Hrithik’s look and his action-packed performance. So much so that one fan thanked the director for blessing the audience with Hrithik’s rugged swag look.

Even critics who loved the original version of the movie admitted that the actors and the director have taken it to the next level and created another masterpiece.

They agreed that Vikram Vedha had all the elements to overcome the setback the industry is facing currently.

Not just Hrithik’s look but his acting performance was also lauded by the fans.

The Saif vs Hrithik battle is highly anticipated, and fans are more excited than ever for the release of the movie on September 30.