Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha trailer released — Fans say, “It’s just the bomb!”

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Vikram Vedha is set to hit cinemas on 30th September. Here's how critics and fans reacted to the trailer.
What you choose, defines YOU! #VikramVedhaTrailer out now. https://t.co/gPbHy3vCQGBook your Movie Voucher now on BookMyShow: https://t.co/QRoJXhbpoJ#VikramVedha releases worldwide in cinemas on 30th September 2022.#SaifAliKhan @PushkarGayatri pic.twitter.com/aLPNqdOsMb— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 8, 2022
BLOCKBUSTER!!! Dearest @iHrithik you inspire with every film every character, is there anything you cannot do. #SaifAliKhan is full power. Cannot wait for this one. Congratulations @Shibasishsarkar @vivekbagrawal and the entire team 🤗 #vikramVedha https://t.co/erY86VPYh9— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 8, 2022
Thank you @PushkarGayatri for presenting Hrithik in a massy avatar in #VikramVedha. Always wanted to see him in such avatar with full on swag. I'm now even more excited to see the movie on 30th September. pic.twitter.com/OP77ewwwZf— . (@sohailrocks11) September 8, 2022
When you created a masterpiece, it's almost impossible to create another better version of it.But this #VikramVedha Trailer has more swag & intensity than the original one.I’m a fan of #Madhavan & #VIjaySethupathi version.With this trailer, @PushkarGayatri draws a bigger line. pic.twitter.com/TuIL7N3nJx— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 8, 2022
after watching #VikramVedhaTrailer I believe that #VikramVedha has all those elements which are liked by the mass audience. This film will also take a big opening at the box office. #HrithikRoshan's look & swag. #SaifAliKhan's perfection is bonus And yes it's Story is everything pic.twitter.com/RC34fR8vtS— Divyaman Yati (@YatiDivyaman) September 8, 2022
It's very difficult to stay in the character while performing action scenes, and especially when the character is on the lines of Vetal, but @iHrithik seems to have nailed it. #VikramVedha pic.twitter.com/qUfxu9zASK— МΛИИ (@mannkahe) September 7, 2022