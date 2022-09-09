Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha trailer released — Fans say, “It’s just the bomb!”

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Vikram Vedha is set to hit cinemas on 30th September. Here's how critics and fans reacted to the trailer.

After a long wait since the release of the teaser last month, the makers of Vikram Vedha have finally released the official trailer. The trailer was screened today for the audience with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in attendance.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film with the same name. It is directed by the same director duo Pushkar and Gayatri.

The movie is eagerly awaited as Hrithik will be returning to the silver screen three years since the release of his record-breaking success ‘War’, which released in 2019.

Taking to social media, the superstar shared the trailer with the fans and wrote, “What you choose, defines YOU! #VikramVedhaTrailer out now.”

The trailer is now edging 3 million views on YouTube and as soon as it was dropped, #VikramVedhaTrailer started trending on Twitter with the majority of social media users appreciating the mass vibe of the action thriller.

Fellow actor Neil Nithin Mukesh also took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the release of the trailer. “BLOCKBUSTER!!! Dearest @iHrithik you inspire with every film every character, is there anything you cannot do?” the actor wrote on Twitter.

BLOCKBUSTER!!! Dearest @iHrithik you inspire with every film every character, is there anything you cannot do. #SaifAliKhan is full power. Cannot wait for this one. Congratulations @Shibasishsarkar @vivekbagrawal and the entire team 🤗 #vikramVedha https://t.co/erY86VPYh9 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 8, 2022

Fans also were thoroughly impressed with Hrithik’s look and his action-packed performance. So much so that one fan thanked the director for blessing the audience with Hrithik’s rugged swag look.

Thank you @PushkarGayatri for presenting Hrithik in a massy avatar in #VikramVedha. Always wanted to see him in such avatar with full on swag. I'm now even more excited to see the movie on 30th September. pic.twitter.com/OP77ewwwZf — . (@sohailrocks11) September 8, 2022

Even critics who loved the original version of the movie admitted that the actors and the director have taken it to the next level and created another masterpiece.

When you created a masterpiece, it's almost impossible to create another better version of it.But this #VikramVedha Trailer has more swag & intensity than the original one.I’m a fan of #Madhavan & #VIjaySethupathi version.With this trailer, @PushkarGayatri draws a bigger line. pic.twitter.com/TuIL7N3nJx — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 8, 2022

They agreed that Vikram Vedha had all the elements to overcome the setback the industry is facing currently.

after watching #VikramVedhaTrailer I believe that #VikramVedha has all those elements which are liked by the mass audience. This film will also take a big opening at the box office. #HrithikRoshan's look & swag. #SaifAliKhan's perfection is bonus And yes it's Story is everything pic.twitter.com/RC34fR8vtS — Divyaman Yati (@YatiDivyaman) September 8, 2022

Not just Hrithik’s look but his acting performance was also lauded by the fans.

It's very difficult to stay in the character while performing action scenes, and especially when the character is on the lines of Vetal, but @iHrithik seems to have nailed it. #VikramVedha pic.twitter.com/qUfxu9zASK — МΛИИ (@mannkahe) September 7, 2022

The Saif vs Hrithik battle is highly anticipated, and fans are more excited than ever for the release of the movie on September 30.