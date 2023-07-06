The general sale tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in March 2024 will be available starting from 12pm on July 7. But, if you have lost the chance of booking tickets from pre-sale, here are the best tips to score tickets.

American Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to Singapore for her exclusive South Asia concert "The Eras Tour" in March 2024. The demand for the tickets seemed astonishingly high since the pre-sale was open for United Overseas Bank (UOB) card members on July 5.

In just 10 minutes, the fans with UOB cards, started to receive queue numbers which extended up to more than a million. Fans of the American Pop star, popularly known as ‘Swifties’, shared their queue numbers on social media platforms which were going beyond 1.4 million in counting.

However, after the fiasco on pre-sale on Ticketmaste r, there have been measures taken by Swift’s team for the booking of general tickets that are going to open at 12 pm on July 7.

For the live show of six nights, the tickets are going to be allotted from this month itself. Even though the UOB card members had the chance to pre-book between July 5 and July 7, there will be a limit of 4 tickets per customer in both general and UOB criteria.

The offline tickets will be available at SingPost outlets at the time of the general sale. Fans of Taylor Swift can get the tickets at any of the 55 SingPost outlets.

According to AsiaOne, fans have started queueing at SingPost branches two days in advance with the hopes of grabbing a ticket when the general sales open on Friday.

How to book ticket online for Taylor Swift Concert

Tickets can be booked on Ticketmaster website. Mails with detailed instructions on how to book general sales tickets for the March 2024 concert were sent to customers on July 5.

On the day of general sales, fans can sign in to the Ticketmaster account before 12 pm with the password and should carry a valid credit card to pay.

But, if you have lost the chance of booking tickets from pre-sale, here are the best tips to score tickets from someone who has got the tickets from pre-sale:

Keep Multiple devices ready to lower the chance of getting a higher queue number.

Log into the Ticketmaster account a bit before the sale starts.

Prefer to use a laptop instead of a mobile phone as it would be easier while picking up seats.

Do not refresh the page, or else it will redirect you to the queue again.

Do not give up, rather try again and again even if you see a ‘Rate exceeded’ note onscreen.

Be prepared with all the details as you will only have 10 minutes to choose the ticket and complete the transaction.