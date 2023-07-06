By CNBCTV18.com

The general sale tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in March 2024 will be available starting from 12pm on July 7. But, if you have lost the chance of booking tickets from pre-sale, here are the best tips to score tickets.

American Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to Singapore for her exclusive South Asia concert "The Eras Tour" in March 2024. The demand for the tickets seemed astonishingly high since the pre-sale was open for United Overseas Bank (UOB) card members on July 5.

In just 10 minutes, the fans with UOB cards, started to receive queue numbers which extended up to more than a million. Fans of the American Pop star, popularly known as ‘Swifties’, shared their queue numbers on social media platforms which were going beyond 1.4 million in counting. However, after the fiasco on pre-sale on Ticketmaste r, there have been measures taken by Swift’s team for the booking of general tickets that are going to open at 12 pm on July 7.