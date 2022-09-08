By CNBCTV18.com

Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap’s 15-minute Assamese film Mur Ghurar Duronto Goti (The Horse from Heaven) has qualified for the Oscars 2023 in the short film fiction category.

The 27-year-old director described the news as a “dream come true.”

Kashyap had filmed the movie as a student project at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata. The Assamese film was recently awarded best film at the Oscar-qualifying film festival — the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF).

What is the film about?

Mur Ghurar Duronto Goti combines folklore (Oja pali) with an absurdist wit to tell the story of a man who believes that he has the world’s fastest horse which can win all races in the city. However, in reality, he does not have a horse but a donkey.

The film features renowned actor Atul Pachani in the leading role and others like Snehankar, Abhijit Nag, Gaurav Haloi Rahul Dhangar, Sonatan Karmakar and Asish Chatterjee, the director’s Facebook page revealed.

Most of the crew members are SRFTI students. The film was mostly shot within the SRFTI campus and studio while some shots were captured on the outskirts of Kolkata.

It was screened at the Cineteca Nacional Museum in Mexico City earlier and also at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Way to Oscars

A short film can only go to the Oscars as an entry if it wins the top prize at an Oscar-qualifying film festival. In India, the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival is the only film festival which qualifies to send its winner as an entry to the Oscars, PTI reported.

Who is Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap?

Kashyap, who hails from Guwahati, has done his post-graduation in screenplay writing and direction from SRFTI in Kolkata.

In 2021, he wrote the script for the feature film Boroxun — Songs of Rain. This year, he has written the script for Bulu Film.

Kashyap directed the short film Poetry of Whispers (Kaan Phus Phusot Phus Phusoni) in 2019. He made a documentary Water Water Everywhere, in 2020 which highlights the water crisis in the Northeast, NE Now reported.