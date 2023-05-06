How Super Mario Bros went from 16 pixels to a billion-dollar box office hit

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has become the first film of the year to cross the $1 billion milestone at the global box office, 26 days after its release.

The world's most iconic plumber has has demolished all previous records. The 2023 computer-animated adventure film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise has taken the world by storm, soaring past the billion-dollar mark in ticket sales worldwide.

The much-anticipated film had its premiere on April 5 and had the biggest opening weekend of any animated film ever. Fans of all ages have flocked to cinemas around the globe to witness the beloved characters Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and many more come to life on the big screen.

The success of Super Mario Bros is not surprising considering the franchise's rich history. It all started back in 1981 when Nintendo released Donkey Kong, an arcade game that featured a protagonist called Jumpman. Due to the graphical limitations of the hardware, designer Shigeru Miyamoto clothed the character in a red overall and blue shirt to create contrast, and a red cap was added to avoid animating the hair.

A year later, in 1982, the sequel Donkey Kong Junior was released, and Jumpman was renamed Mario. He was nicknamed after the US Nintendo office landlord, Mario Segale. This is the only game where Mario is the antagonist.

In 1983, Mario Bros was released in US arcades. The game featured Mario and his brother Luigi as Italian-American plumbers navigating platforms and sewer pipes to defeat enemies.

The franchise's true breakthrough came in 1985 when Super Mario Bros was launched for Nintendo's new NES home console, later bundled with it to boost sales. The game featured Mario running left to right across side-scrolling platforms and became a massive hit, spawning countless sequels and spin-offs.

Over the years, Mario's character design has undergone a significant evolution as technology and artistry improved. Mario, who was once just 16 pixels wide in the original Donkey Kong game from 1981, has transformed into a much more detailed and expressive character.

While the 2023 animated film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has become a massive box-office success, it's not the first time that Mario has appeared on the big screen. The Mario franchise has had a few adaptations that include comics, manga, and TV series based on the games. However, only three movies have been made.

The first film was the 1986 anime film "Super Mario Bros: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach!" directed by Masami Hata. The movie follows Mario and Luigi as they get trapped in a Famicom video game and must save Princess Peach from King Koopa. While the movie was released in Japan, it has since become obscure.

In 1993, a live-action film titled "Super Mario Bros." was released in the United States. The film loosely based on the video game of the same name, follows the adventures of Mario and Luigi in a dystopia ruled by King Koopa. Despite its large budget of $48 million, the film was a box office flop and grossed only $21 million.

The latest film, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," was released in 2023 and features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Charlie Day as Luigi.

It joins the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Avatar: The Way of Water as one of only five movies of pandemic times to reach the $1 billion club.

Despite its success, fans of the Mario franchise hope that this will not be the last time that their favorite plumber appears on the big screen.

