How Super Mario Bros went from 16 pixels to a billion-dollar box office hit

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has become the first film of the year to cross the $1 billion milestone at the global box office, 26 days after its release.

The world's most iconic plumber has has demolished all previous records. The 2023 computer-animated adventure film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise has taken the world by storm, soaring past the billion-dollar mark in ticket sales worldwide.

The much-anticipated film had its premiere on April 5 and had the biggest opening weekend of any animated film ever. Fans of all ages have flocked to cinemas around the globe to witness the beloved characters Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and many more come to life on the big screen.