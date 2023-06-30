Houseful 5 to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar gears up for ‘the madness’

Housefull 5 will be produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will also become the first-ever franchise film to have 5 instalments in Indian Cinema.

Superstar Akshay Kumar has announced that the fifth instalment of the Houseful franchise will release on Diwali next year. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh will also make a return in the film.

Housefull 5 will be produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will also become the first-ever franchise film to have 5 instalments in Indian Cinema.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar made the big announcement and wrote, "Get ready for FIVE times the madness! "

Both Akshay and Ritesh have been associated with the franchise since the first film, which was released in 2010.

Riteish Deshmukh also shared the film’s initial poster and wrote, “We're back! And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise!."

The fifth instalment will be helmed by director Tarun Mansukhani known for films like "Dostana" and "Drive".

The director also took to Twitter to make the announcement and expressed his excitement.

The announcement of Housefull 5 has left people excited who took to Twitter to rejoice the news.

Reacting to Akshay’s post, one fan wrote, "Comedy lovers, rejoice! The legacy of laughter continues with Housefull 5. Thank you, Tarun Mansukhani, for directing this epic comedy extravaganza."

While another fan exclaimed, "Literally can't tell how much I'm happy after this movie news out"