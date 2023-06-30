CNBC TV18
Houseful 5 to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar gears up for ‘the madness’
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 7:02:20 PM IST (Published)

Housefull 5 will be produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will also become the first-ever franchise film to have 5 instalments in Indian Cinema.

Superstar Akshay Kumar has announced that the fifth instalment of the Houseful franchise will release on Diwali next year.  Apart from Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh will also make a return in the film.

Housefull 5 will be produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will also become the first-ever franchise film to have 5 instalments in Indian Cinema.


Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar made the big announcement and wrote, "Get ready for FIVE times the madness! "

