Houseful 5 to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar gears up for ‘the madness’

Housefull 5 will be produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will also become the first-ever franchise film to have 5 instalments in Indian Cinema.

Superstar Akshay Kumar has announced that the fifth instalment of the Houseful franchise will release on Diwali next year. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh will also make a return in the film.

