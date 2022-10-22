House of The Dragon season finale leaked: HBO suspects distribution partner

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini HBO has released a statement saying it is "aggressively monitoring" the situation ahead of the first season's final episode which is released on Sunday (Monday for viewers in India).

The tenth and final episode of HBO’s the 'House of the Dragon’ has leaked online ahead of its release. A copy of the episode illegally started circulating on the Internet on Friday, two days ahead of its official release scheduled on Sunday (Monday for viewers in India).

An HBO spokesperson said in a statement that HBO is “aggressively monitoring” the situation and has removed copies of the episode that have surfaced on illegal torrent sites. The spokesperson also said that the leak appears to have come from a distribution partner in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East or Africa) region, as per a report by hollywoodreporter.com

The full statement of HBO adds, “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the Internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” variety.com reported.

This is not the first time HBO has suffered an illegal leak. Earlier in 2017, a ‘Game of Thrones’ episode from its seventh season was illegally made available on torrent sites ahead of the scheduled release. At the time, the leak of the episode was attributed to an accidental post by a third-party vendor.

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the 'House of The Dragon’ is set 200 years prior to the events that played out in ‘Game of Thrones’. The series focuses on how The House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

The famous show stars Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, among others and it streams in India on Disney+ Hotstar. The story begins with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) deliberating on who should be his next heir. Should it be his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). The finale of the series is set to drop at 6:30 am on Monday in India.