'House of the Dragon' premiere on HBO Max crashes the app

Mini “House of the Dragon” arrives more than three years after the last episode of “Game of Thrones,” which alone drew 19.3 million viewers, a record for HBO. The prequel is set roughly 170 years before and focuses on the Targaryen family’s bloody turmoils.

The awaited and anticipated debut of the “Game of Thrones” prequel, "House of the Dragon" saw a vast number of users log in to HBO Max so much so that it overwhelmed the service for some on Sunday night in the US.

According to a report in Bloomberg, more than 3,000 outages were reported across the global monitoring service Downdetector at 9 p.m. in New York, just as “House of the Dragon” was released.

The show is being “successfully" viewed” by millions of subscribers, a representative for Warner Bros Discovery Inc., the parent of HBO, said in a statement. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users,” the representative added.

As a response to the platform crashing many users took to Twitter to complain about the issues.

It has been difficult for streaming companies to keep up with demand for their most popular shows. Netflix Inc.'s platform crashed earlier this year after the season finale of "Stranger Things" was released.