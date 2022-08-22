'House of the Dragon' premiere on HBO Max crashes the app

Mini
“House of the Dragon” arrives more than three years after the last episode of “Game of Thrones,” which alone drew 19.3 million viewers, a record for HBO. The prequel is set roughly 170 years before and focuses on the Targaryen family’s bloody turmoils.
The show is being “successfully" viewed” by millions of subscribers, a representative for Warner Bros Discovery Inc., the parent of HBO, said in a statement. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users,” the representative added.
As a response to the platform crashing many users took to Twitter to complain about the issues.
