Hours after release, Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ leaked online

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on September 7 with much fanfare and saw a massive footfall at theatres on its opening day. From crowds thronging cinema halls for morning shows to fans dancing to the film’s song Zinda Banda inside theatres, it seems Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have managed to sway the masses towards their films. Yet, the day was not without its share of concerns for the makers of the movie.

Within a few hours of its release, the Atlee directorial became the victim of piracy.

According to an India Today report, Jawan has been leaked online in HD on Torrent websites, such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers and even Telegram.

It is important to note that piracy is a punishable offence under the Copyright Act of 1957 and Information Technology Act 2000.

One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs has dropped a post urging people to not share any clips from Jawan. It urged them to celebrate the movie in cinemas only.

“IMPORTANT: We sincerely request everyone to not put out any scenes on social media. Putting out any scenes from the movie could lead to copyright violations and your account might get suspended. Let’s all come together and protect the labour of love by doing our part. Say no to uploading any scenes, and watch the movie in cinemas near you!” the post read.

The leak may not have a significant impact on the film’s box office performance. Trade experts are predicting that Jawan may earn as much as Rs 75 crore on the first day itself. The movie is expected to benefit from the long Janmashtami weekend as well.

Jawan has received positive reviews from fans. Shah Rukh Khan had a special message for his followers.

“Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan,” the actor wrote.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the action drama. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with both Nayanthara and Vijay Sehtupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing return to the big screen this year with Pathaan. The move grossed over Rs 500 crore. The actor is set to appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki next. He also has an untitled project with his daughter Suhana Khan in the pipeline.