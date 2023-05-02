Hollywood writers to strike due to streaming disruption

The strike could lead to a delay of the fall TV season. Writing for fall shows normally starts in May or June. If the work stoppage becomes protracted, the networks will increasingly fill their programming lineups with unscripted reality shows, news magazines and reruns.

Hollywood film and television writers announced a strike starting Tuesday as seismic changes in the entertainment business were triggered by the global streaming TV boom. For the first time in 15 years, The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called for work stoppage after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as Walt Disney and Netflix.

‘The companies behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing,’ the WGA said in a statement on its website. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and others, said late on Monday that it had offered ‘generous increases in compensation’ in negotiations with the WGA.

The producers had indicated that they were prepared to increase their offers of higher pay and residuals from a day earlier, the AMPTP statement said, but were ‘unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon.’

The group added, ‘would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not. The AMPTP is willing to engage in discussions with the WGA in an effort to break this logjam.’

Writers say they have suffered financially during the streaming TV boom, in part due to shorter seasons and smaller residual payments. They are seeking pay increases and changes to industry practices they say force them to work more for less money. Half of TV series writers now work at minimum salary levels, compared with one-third in the 2013-14 season, according to Guild statistics. Median pay for scribes at the higher writer/producer level has fallen 4 percent over the last decade.

Also Read | Netflix engagement grows by 30% in India after price cuts in Q1 2023

Artificial intelligence is another issue at the bargaining table. The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers' previous work. Writers also want to ensure they are not asked to rewrite draft scripts created by AI.

The last WGA strike, in 2007 and 2008, lasted for 100 days. The action cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion as productions shut down and out-of-work writers, actors and producers cut back spending.

If a strike is called, late-night shows such as ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,’ ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ and ‘Saturday Night Live,’ which use teams of writers to craft topical jokes, are expected to immediately stop production. This means new episodes will not be available during their traditional TV time slots or on the streaming services that make them available the next day. Soap operas and other daytime shows such as ‘The View’ will likely be disrupted. News programs would not be interrupted because those writers are members of a different union.

The strike could lead to a delay of the fall TV season. Writing for fall shows normally starts in May or June. If the work stoppage becomes protracted, the networks will increasingly fill their programming lineups with unscripted reality shows, news magazines and reruns. Netflix may be insulated from any immediate impact because of its global focus and access to production facilities outside of the US.

Also Read | Here’s why Met Gala 2023 theme around Karl Lagerfeld has stirred controversy