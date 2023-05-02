Hollywood writers to strike due to streaming disruption

The strike could lead to a delay of the fall TV season. Writing for fall shows normally starts in May or June. If the work stoppage becomes protracted, the networks will increasingly fill their programming lineups with unscripted reality shows, news magazines and reruns.

Hollywood film and television writers announced a strike starting Tuesday as seismic changes in the entertainment business were triggered by the global streaming TV boom. For the first time in 15 years, The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called for work stoppage after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as Walt Disney and Netflix.

‘The companies behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing,’ the WGA said in a statement on its website. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and others, said late on Monday that it had offered ‘generous increases in compensation’ in negotiations with the WGA.

The producers had indicated that they were prepared to increase their offers of higher pay and residuals from a day earlier, the AMPTP statement said, but were ‘unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon.’