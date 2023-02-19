Hollywood veteran Richard Gere recovering from pneumonia after being hospitalised

Over the past week, Richard, 73, have been celebrating his wife's 40th birthday while staying near Nuevo Vallarta with their children – Alexander, four, and a two-year-old son. As per reports, Gere developed a bad cough during the trip, which was later diagnosed as pneumonia.

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere and his family are currently recovering in Mexico after being sick for weeks. According to Deadline, the "Pretty Woman" star was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta when he contracted pneumonia.

His representative said he checked into a hospital and "is on the mend".

Gere's wife Alejandra Silva updated a health update on social media, "Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you," she wrote on Instagram.

Over the past week, Richard, 73, have been celebrating his wife's 40th birthday while staying near Nuevo Vallarta with their children – Alexander, four, and a two-year-old son.

As per reports, Gere developed a bad cough during the trip, which was later diagnosed as pneumonia.

The actor stayed at the hospital overnight and on showing signs of improvement the following day, was reportedly discharged from hospital with a round of antibiotics.

