English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsHollywood veteran Richard Gere recovering from pneumonia after being hospitalised

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere recovering from pneumonia after being hospitalised

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere recovering from pneumonia after being hospitalised
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 19, 2023 4:30:51 PM IST (Published)

Over the past week, Richard, 73, have been celebrating his wife's 40th birthday while staying near Nuevo Vallarta with their children – Alexander, four, and a two-year-old son. As per reports, Gere developed a bad cough during the trip, which was later diagnosed as pneumonia.

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere and his family are currently recovering in Mexico after being sick for weeks. According to Deadline, the "Pretty Woman" star was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta when he contracted pneumonia.

Recommended Articles

View All
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


His representative said he checked into a hospital and "is on the mend".
Gere's wife Alejandra Silva updated a health update on social media, "Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you," she wrote on Instagram.
Also Read: Action star Bruce Willis' rare dementia has no cure, says family 
Over the past week, Richard, 73, have been celebrating his wife's 40th birthday while staying near Nuevo Vallarta with their children – Alexander, four, and a two-year-old son.
As per reports, Gere developed a bad cough during the trip, which was later diagnosed as pneumonia.
The actor stayed at the hospital overnight and on showing signs of improvement the following day, was reportedly discharged from hospital with a round of antibiotics.
With inputs from agencies. 
Also Read: What is frontotemporal dementia? All you need to know about Bruce Willis’ untreatable condition
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Hollywoodpneumonia

Next Article

What is frontotemporal dementia? All you need to know about Bruce Willis’ untreatable condition

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X