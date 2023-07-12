Hollywood stars to go on strike from midnight on July 12 amid union contract negotiations

Dozens of productions Stranger Things, Billions and Marvel's Blade are already delayed due to the writer’s strike, which started on May 2 and now with the actors’ strike there could be more delays.

Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, Rami Malek, Meryl Streep and hundreds of other Hollywood stars are reportedly set to go on strike from midnight on July 12. The actors have agreed to join the writers who have been on strike for the past few months demanding better compensation and control measures on use of Artificial Intelligence in Hollywood.

This came after many of Hollywood's A-listers signed a letter addressed to their union supporting a strike.

The letter, which has over 1,000 signatures, was signed by the likes of Meryl Streep, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Lawrence, Rami Malek, Ben Stiller, Neil Patrick Harris and Quinta Brunson, according to Rolling Stone.

The contract between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), an umbrella group representing studios like Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Apple expires at midnight today, following which the actors are set to go on strike, people.com reported.

They would join the Writers Guild of America, which went on strike on May 2.

The use of Generative AI in production can potentially make movies without a camera crew, actor or writer involved, because of which the professionals are demanding restrictions on its use.

They are urging the Screen Actors Guild leaders to consider a strike rather than settle for an inadequate deal with the Alliance.

Like the writers, actors have also said that the streaming services haven't shared the wealth, despite witnessing an explosion of entertainment content. They claim while the studio executives are pocketing huge salaries, many small actors and writers are struggling to make a decent living.

Actors and writers were paid for the events of re-runs on network TV. They used to get money every time there was a rebroadcast of their show which allowed especially the smaller actors to survive between projects in the business.

However, with the emergence of streaming services, this practice was stopped and actors and writers get little or nothing from reruns of shows. Also, streaming houses traditionally pay less than network TV.