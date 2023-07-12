Hollywood stars to go on strike from midnight on July 12 amid union contract negotiations

Dozens of productions Stranger Things, Billions and Marvel's Blade are already delayed due to the writer’s strike, which started on May 2 and now with the actors’ strike there could be more delays.

Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, Rami Malek, Meryl Streep and hundreds of other Hollywood stars are reportedly set to go on strike from midnight on July 12. The actors have agreed to join the writers who have been on strike for the past few months demanding better compensation and control measures on use of Artificial Intelligence in Hollywood.

Dozens of productions Stranger Things, Billions and Marvel's Blade are already delayed due to the writer’s strike and now with the actors’ strike, there could be more delays and cancellations of shows.

This came after many of Hollywood's A-listers signed a letter addressed to their union supporting a strike.