CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsHollywood stars to go on strike from midnight on July 12 amid union contract negotiations

Hollywood stars to go on strike from midnight on July 12 amid union contract negotiations

Hollywood stars to go on strike from midnight on July 12 amid union contract negotiations
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 3:29:34 PM IST (Updated)

Dozens of productions Stranger Things, Billions and Marvel's Blade are already delayed due to the writer’s strike, which started on May 2 and now with the actors’ strike there could be more delays.

Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, Rami Malek, Meryl Streep and hundreds of other Hollywood stars are reportedly set to go on strike from midnight on July 12. The actors have agreed to join the writers who have been on strike for the past few months demanding better compensation and control measures on use of Artificial Intelligence in Hollywood.

Dozens of productions Stranger Things, Billions and Marvel's Blade are already delayed due to the writer’s strike and now with the actors’ strike, there could be more delays and cancellations of shows.
This came after many of Hollywood's A-listers signed a letter addressed to their union supporting a strike.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X