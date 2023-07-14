Actors have already started taking the strike pretty seriously. During the strike, actors will not be permitted to promote past projects through conventions, interviews or panels. This includes any Emmy Award campaigning. Nominations for the annual award show were announced Wednesday and the ceremony is set to take place Sept. 18 on Fox.

"I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us...Shame on them,” said Fran Drescher, former star of "The Nanny" TV show and the president of Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on Thursday in a press conference when she announced actors joining the Hollywood writers strike.

In a significant development, the ongoing writers' strike has garnered support from thousands of actors in Hollywood's film and television industry. Initially initiated by the writers 11 weeks ago, the strike has now formed a united front with the backing of SAG-AFTRA. This united front is poised to have a profound impact on beloved shows and movies, raising concerns about the future of the industry as actors vocalise their grievances and advocate for their rights.

"We find ourselves as the victims in this situation, being subjected to the greed of a particular entity. The treatment we are receiving from the people we have worked with is absolutely appalling," expressed Drescher passionately.

With this announcement, the entertainment industry landscape is undergoing a seismic shift as studios grapple with an unprecedented dual work stoppage, an occurrence unseen in the past 63 years. This unexpected turn of events has compelled studios to halt numerous productions both domestically and internationally. As the twin strikes unfold, they further compound the economic repercussions already caused by the writers' walkout.

Why are the writers and actors protesting?

The two prominent unions in Hollywood, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) , have put forth their demands amidst the streaming TV era. With a membership of 160,000 film and television actors, SAG-AFTRA is seeking higher base pay and residuals. Additionally, both unions are emphasizing the need for guarantees that their work will not be substituted by artificial intelligence (AI) technology. These demands reflect the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry and the concerns of its creative workforce.

For many writers, the fight for fair compensation has been a long and arduous one. Despite the enormous profits generated by the entertainment industry, writers often find themselves struggling to make ends meet. With the rise of streaming services and digital platforms, the industry has undergone a massive transformation in recent years, but writers feel they have been left behind.

According to trade publication Variety, the minimum pay for a staff writer for a television show during the 2019–2020 season was $4,546 (about Rs. 3.71 lakh). They work an average of 20 weeks on a streaming show for $90,920 (Rs 74.33 lakh), or an average of 29 weeks on a network show for $131,834 (Rs 1,07 crore) annually. The amount is $6,967 (Rs 5.69 lakh) each week for a writer-producer.

While the writers' pay has decreased, the entertainment business has awarded executives extravagant incomes while declaring billions in profits. The WGA estimates that from 2017 through 2021, industry revenues will range from $28 billion to $30 billion annually, up from $5 billion in 2000.

Artificial intelligence is also a growing concern for the industry. The WGA wants protections to stop studios from generating new scripts using AI from previously written scripts. Additionally, writers want to make sure they are not required to revise AI-generated script draughts.

What will be the impact now?

Actors have already started taking the strike pretty seriously. During the strike, actors will not be permitted to promote past projects through conventions, interviews or panels. This includes any Emmy Award campaigning. Nominations for the annual award show were announced Wednesday and the ceremony is set to take place Sept. 18 on Fox.

During the London premiere of the film "Oppenheimer" on Thursday, the actors involved in the project made an unexpected exit. Director Christopher Nolan addressed the audience, informing them that the cast had departed in order to prepare their picket signs. The film is scheduled to release next week.

"You have to make $26,000 a year to qualify for your health insurance and there are a lot of people who get across that threshold through their residual payments," actor Matt Damon said at a promotional event held for the film "Oppenheimer" on Wednesday. "There's money being made and it needs to be allocated in a way that takes care of people who are on the margins."

And the annual Comic-Con pop culture gathering in San Diego next week could be stripped of its stars. Further It will also hamper many overseas shoots involving SAG-AFTRA talent, such as Paramount Pictures' sequel to "Gladiator," which director Ridley Scott has been shooting in Morocco and Malta.

The writers strike has already had a deep impact on Hollywood bOTH economically and from content perspective. The strike that started in May has made some of your favourite late-night shows are run repeat episodes and others now lack the humour and wit. Impacted by it late-night hosts like Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert, both of whom are members of the WGA, have voiced their support for the striking writers.

Notably, the last time there was a writers' strike, for instance, shows like The Office and Scrubs had to cut their seasons short.

Reruns are projected to take the role of network programmes like Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Additionally, series that have been forced to halt production include a Game of Thrones spin-off and Netflix's Stranger Things.

The initial impact of the strike on the movie industry may be relatively limited, considering that film production typically spans a period of two to three years. However, the strike has already caused delays in the release of future highly anticipated films, such as Marvel's "Blade" and "Thunderbolts." It is anticipated that additional movies will be put on hold until the labor conflicts are resolved. As a result, promotional events for upcoming movies are also expected to be canceled, further contributing to the disruption caused by the strike.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing companies like Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co, expressed their disappointment with SAG-AFTRA's decision to walk away from negotiations.

According to the AMPTP, they had made significant offers during the negotiations, including the highest percentage increases in minimum pay levels in 35 years. They also proposed substantial increases in pension and healthcare contribution caps, along with a 76 percent rise in foreign residuals paid from big-budget streaming shows. Additionally, the studios introduced a groundbreaking proposal to protect actors' digital likenesses, addressing concerns that digital images might be used without consent or proper compensation.

The AMPTP stated that SAG-AFTRA's choice to discontinue negotiations would lead to further financial hardships for thousands of individuals reliant on the industry for their livelihoods.

(With agency inputs)