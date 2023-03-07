When is Holi this year? Social media is confused about this. While some say it is on March 8, others are celebrating it today. Hilarious memes have flooded Twitter as expected. #Holi2023 has started trending.
Holi is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The festival of colours also announces the arrival of spring. But when is Holi this year? Social media is confused about this. While some say it is on March 8, others are celebrating it today. Hilarious memes have flooded Twitter as expected.
Here's a look at the best of 'Holi Kab Hai?' memes.
The confusion regarding the dates sparked the classic ‘Holi Kab Hai?’ meme but this time the question was valid and not just a meme.
Not just the netizens, but even celebrities like Vindu Dara Singh could be seen asking the same.
While some were concerned with finding out the dates, a few were not bothered as they just wanted to live their life (sleep).
This was also a peak Jetha Lal relatable moment for people this year.
This debate has caused stock market traders some real issues as they too are confused about ‘Holi Day’.
ChatGPT wasn’t spared from the Holi bashing either.
Finally, some clarity was provided on the dates for all Maharashtrians on when is Holi.
Even brands like KFC and PVR cashed in on the trend and asked ‘Holi Kab Hai?’
YouTube India also came up with a few questions of its own.
However, Maharashtra isn’t the only state celebrating Holi a day prior, so is the confusion cleared?
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Mar 7, 2023 11:06 AM IST
