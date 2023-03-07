When is Holi this year? Social media is confused about this. While some say it is on March 8, others are celebrating it today. Hilarious memes have flooded Twitter as expected. #Holi2023 has started trending.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decline in women's workforce participation amid debate on menstrual leave
Mar 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Who was the first-ever Indian female actor — and more
Mar 7, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here
Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart
Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Finally this meme is relevant, is it 7th or 8th any idea? #Holi2023 #Holi #sabkosabmilega pic.twitter.com/0uoqzcRGoG— Sabko Sab Milega (@Sabkosabmilega) March 4, 2023
#Holi2023 kab hai ??? 7th ya 8th ! Ya do din ki hai iss baar ? Holi kab hai ???? pic.twitter.com/IwwJRWw4sX— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) March 2, 2023
Holi kab hain????Kab hai #Holi??? #Google : 8 MarchCalendar: 7 MarchPandit ji: 6 MarchMe: pic.twitter.com/GueN5v86hQ— Stock Market Shitposting (@StockMarketShit) March 3, 2023
😄😄 kab hai #holi Holi kab hai tarak Mehta ka ulta chashma @dipakjoshi @jethalalnumber2 pic.twitter.com/jq6eHEmLsw— Nemichand Paliwal (@Nemichand__RAS) March 1, 2023
Kab Hai Holi..Holi Kab hai...Gabbar Always ask in Sholey...Traders asking to #nseindia...Half India on 7th & Half on 8th..Celebrate both day...Market to chalta rahega...👍👍👍— 🇮🇳🇮🇳🆁🅼 (𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐊 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓) (@Ravi_Riskmgmt) March 3, 2023
If Chat GPT is so intelligent, why can't it give an answer to "Holi kab hai" correctly?— chaetaan☠ (@chae_taan) March 7, 2023
According to the Marathi calendar, the full moon night shall start on 6th evening and go on till 7th of March, which is called 'falguni paurnima'. Dhulivandan (commonly known as Holi) is celebrated on this day and thus, we are celebrating it on the 7th.— Revati Gokhale (@gokhale_revati) March 1, 2023
Holi kab hai, kab hai Holi? That's a question that has confused us all. Which date are you celebrating Holi on? Let us know in the comments!...#Memes #HoliMemes #KabHaiHoli #7thMarch #8thMarch #Memes #Gabbar #MovieMemes pic.twitter.com/NzDUJWwSbH— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) March 3, 2023
Kab hai Holi?Everyday if you have the Bucket! #Holi #Holi2023— KFC India (@KFC_India) March 7, 2023
Questions troubling me rn:1. Who's binod?2. What came first, egg chicken or the comment?3. Holi kab hai? Kab hai Holi?— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) March 6, 2023
Its not only Maharashtra.Bengal also celebrate holi 1 day prior.— Supriya Nath (@NathSupriya) March 1, 2023