When is Holi this year? Social media is confused about this. While some say it is on March 8, others are celebrating it today. Hilarious memes have flooded Twitter as expected. #Holi2023 has started trending.

Holi is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The festival of colours also announces the arrival of spring. But when is Holi this year? Social media is confused about this. While some say it is on March 8, others are celebrating it today. Hilarious memes have flooded Twitter as expected.

Here's a look at the best of 'Holi Kab Hai?' memes.

ALSO READ |

The confusion regarding the dates sparked the classic ‘Holi Kab Hai?’ meme but this time the question was valid and not just a meme.

Not just the netizens, but even celebrities like Vindu Dara Singh could be seen asking the same.

#Holi2023 kab hai ??? 7th ya 8th ! Ya do din ki hai iss baar ? Holi kab hai ???? pic.twitter.com/IwwJRWw4sX — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) March 2, 2023

While some were concerned with finding out the dates, a few were not bothered as they just wanted to live their life (sleep).

Holi kab hain???? Kab hai #Holi??? #Google : 8 MarchCalendar: 7 MarchPandit ji: 6 MarchMe: pic.twitter.com/GueN5v86hQ— Stock Market Shitposting (@StockMarketShit) March 3, 2023

This was also a peak Jetha Lal relatable moment for people this year.

ALSO READ | This Kanpur sweet shop is selling Holi gold gujiya for Rs 30,000 a kilogram

This debate has caused stock market traders some real issues as they too are confused about ‘Holi Day’.

Kab Hai Holi.. Holi Kab hai...Gabbar Always ask in Sholey...Traders asking to #nseindia...Half India on 7th & Half on 8th..Celebrate both day...Market to chalta rahega...👍👍👍— 🇮🇳🇮🇳🆁🅼 (𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐊 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓) (@Ravi_Riskmgmt) March 3, 2023

ChatGPT wasn’t spared from the Holi bashing either.

If Chat GPT is so intelligent, why can't it give an answer to "Holi kab hai" correctly? — chaetaan☠ (@chae_taan) March 7, 2023

Finally, some clarity was provided on the dates for all Maharashtrians on when is Holi.

According to the Marathi calendar, the full moon night shall start on 6th evening and go on till 7th of March, which is called 'falguni paurnima'. Dhulivandan (commonly known as Holi) is celebrated on this day and thus, we are celebrating it on the 7th. — Revati Gokhale (@gokhale_revati) March 1, 2023

Even brands like KFC and PVR cashed in on the trend and asked ‘Holi Kab Hai?’

Holi kab hai, kab hai Holi? That's a question that has confused us all. Which date are you celebrating Holi on? Let us know in the comments!...#Memes #HoliMemes #KabHaiHoli #7thMarch #8thMarch #Memes #Gabbar #MovieMemes pic.twitter.com/NzDUJWwSbH — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) March 3, 2023

Kab hai Holi?Everyday if you have the Bucket! #Holi #Holi2023 — KFC India (@KFC_India) March 7, 2023

YouTube India also came up with a few questions of its own.

Questions troubling me rn:1. Who's binod?2. What came first, egg chicken or the comment?3. Holi kab hai? Kab hai Holi? — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) March 6, 2023

However, Maharashtra isn’t the only state celebrating Holi a day prior, so is the confusion cleared?

Its not only Maharashtra.Bengal also celebrate holi 1 day prior. — Supriya Nath (@NathSupriya) March 1, 2023