Holi High: Bollywood celebs paint Instagram with colours and festivities

Since India is celebrating Holi on March 7 and 8, it’s double the fun. Social media is filled with festivities and colours already.Several Bollywood celebs also took to Instagram to share their love for the festival with their fans and followers.

Leading the pack was Shilpa Shetty, who shared a series of posts and stories on her Instagram account. The actress shared glimpses of her celebrations and made sure to spread the joy of the festival through her social media handle. Sharing a post for both Holika Dahan and Holi, the actress shared a video of her playing Holi with her daughter and son, Samisha and Viaan.

Anushka Sharma, who recently revisited her childhood home in Mhow Cantonment, Madhya Pradesh, also shared a story on Instagram wishing her fans a happy Holi. The actress shared a simple video with the season’s greetings.

In her Holi post on Instagram, Ananya Pandey is looking stunning in a yellow kurti, splashed with pink gulal. She captioned the post, “Bura na mano, Holi hai (Don't mind it's Holi!)."

Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his quirky social media posts, shared a picture of himself covered in colours at the Dallas Holi Utsav. The actor posted multiple pictures from the massive event, captioning the post, “Happy Holi to you all from the US. Missing the Holi madness with my family and friends back home. And of course, mummy ke hath ki gujhiya.”

Karan Tacker is playing with friends in the video he shared with “Happy Holi.”

Kriti Sanon shared a picture of her celebrating Holi with her family and pets. The actress posed for a family selfie and captioned it, “Happy Holi from Us to You!”

Kiara Advani, who recently tied the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, shared a few stills from their haldi ceremony in a post on Instagram. The actress wished her fans on the occasion and captioned the post, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours.”

