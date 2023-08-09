As hip-hop completes 50 years, here's a look at some of the most popular hip-hoppers from India.

Hip-hop completes five decades of existence this year. It has been 50 long years since hip-hop, as I like to call it, the beat from the street was born in the lanes of the Bronx in New York and over the years, went on to alter society, global discourse and pop culture and stand tall as one of the most influential music genres of all time.

While the West has its extensive list of hip-hoppers, ranging from Tupac to Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G. to Nas, India has its own hip-hop story. Hip-hop in India was introduced in 1990 by Baba Sehgal, at a juncture when Indie pop was dominating the music scene and rock and metal were carrying on with their own lives in the peripheries.

Over the past decade, hip-hop’s acceptance has grown among the masses and has evolved into a mainstream genre, giving rise to a bunch of talented artists with unique songs and songwriting.

Here’s a look at some of India’s top hip-hop artists and songs:

DIVINE

Vivian Wilson Fernandes a.k.a. DIVINE, is a Goan rapper, who is credited for taking Indian hip-hop/rap to the highest international stage. In 2022 he became the first Indian hip-hop artist star to attend the Grammys.

Top songs

: Apna Time Ayega, Bombay to Punjab, Baazigar

DIVINE (Source: FB)

Naezy

Naved Shaikh, better known by his stage name Naezy, is an Indian rapper from Mumbai, who shot to fame with the song Mere Gully Mein, in which he collaborated with DIVINE. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s role in Zoya Akhtar-directorial Gully Boy was based on him.

Top songs: Asal Hustle, Mere Gully Mein, Aafat Waapas

NAEZY (Source: FB)

Emiway Bantai

Bilal Sheikh, most popularly known as Emiway Bantai is one of India’s most famous rap artists. His stage name Emiway is a portmanteau of Eminem and Lil Wayne.

Top songs: Company, Grind, Machayenge

Emiway Bantai (Source: FB)

The Casteless Collective

Formed in 2017, The Casteless Collective hails from Chennai and is known for political music. Their songs rebel against the inequality of the caste system, and the oppression of women and minorities by the state.

Top songs: Beef, Jaibhim Anthem, Vaiyulla Pulla

The Casteless Collective (Source: FB)

Brodha V

Vighnesh Shivanand, better known by his stage name Brodha V is a hip-hop artist from Karnataka. Brodha V's style is a mixture of hip-hop, Hindustani classical, Carnatic classical and Indian folk music.

Top songs: Aathma Raama, Aigiri Nandini, Vainko

BRODHA V (Source: FB)

Vedan

Vedan is a hip-hop artist who hails from Kerala, whose music deals with subjects like oppression, casteism and religious divides. Vedan in Malayalam means hunter.

Top songs: Voice of the Voiceless, Social Criminal, Budhanayi Pira

VEDAN (Source: FB)

Madara

Rahul Negi, who is better known by his name Madara, is a rapper from Uttarakhand, who became popular for his songs on social issues like casteism, education, and child labour and also for writing about the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, a term that was born post the JNU incident of 2016.

Top songs: Jaat Kya hai?, Tukde Tukde, Siraj-Ud-Daulah/Raja Bole Raat Hai

MADARA (Source: FB)

Khasi Bloodz

Hailing from Shillong, the Rock Capital of India, Khasi Bloodz or K-Bloodz is a hip-hop act, which draws inspiration from old-school hip-hop artists such as Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G, Andre Romelle et al.

Top songs: This Is My Life, All Stars, Anthem for the North East

Khasi Bloodz (Source: FB)

Sez on the Beat

Sez on the Beat is a music producer and record executive who is regarded as the driving force behind modern Indian hip-hop. Over his career, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music such as DIVINE, Badshah, Ritviz, Naezy et al.

Top songs: Boyfriend, Batti, Hold up

Sez On The Beat (Source: FB)

Prabh Deep

Prabhdeep Singh, better known by his stage name, Prabh Deep, is an Indian rapper, songwriter and music producer from Delhi, who is richly inspired by Eminem and Dr. Dre. He gained popularity for his debut album Class-Sikh in 2017, followed by Sherni in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.

Top songs: Trap Praa, Badnaam, Hello

Prabh Deep (Source: FB)