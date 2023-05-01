Here’s why Met Gala 2023 theme around Karl Lagerfeld has stirred controversy

Met Gala 2023: This year’s theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' is a tribute to iconic German designer Karl Lagerfeld and his work. But the late Lagerfeld is a polarising figure who had thought nothing of calling Adele 'too fat' and defending a known molester of women.

The grand Met Gala event organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is one of the biggest nights in fashion and pop culture. There is a lot that’s been said about the theme of this year’s event which is dedicated to late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld. While some dub Lagerfeld a ‘fashion genius’ others have spoken against his negative remarks and opinions on body positivity, immigrants and the #MeToo campaign.

The theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ and the decision to feature an exhibit of 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs, alongside his original sketches have faced some serious backlash in the lead-up to the event.

Lagerfeld, who is best known for leading famous French fashion brand Chanel as its creative director for over three decades, is revered by the fashion community for his innovative designs, his theatrical fashion shows, and brand building abilities.

However, he was equally notorious for his sharp comments and seeming lack of filter.

Lagerfeld had outspokenly commented on women’s bodies and made remarks on other public figures like Adele, who he called “too fat,” while mocking movements like body positivity.

In a 2009 interview, he told the German magazine Focus that “no one wants to see curvy women,” while responding to the news that another magazine, Brigitte, was planning to use ‘real women’ instead of models in their images.

“You’ve got fat mothers with their bags of chips sitting in front of the television and saying that thin models are ugly, the world of beautiful clothing is about dreams and illusions,” as per a TIME report.

Lagerfeld also had a history of making racist, misogynistic, and Islamophobic comments.

However, the most troubling issue surrounding Lagerfeld emerged when he strongly disavowed the #MeToo movement.

He even went on to defend stylist Karl Templer, who was accused of sexual misconduct by several models during the movement.

“I read somewhere that now you must ask a model if she is comfortable with posing. It’s simply too much; from now on, as a designer, you can’t do anything,” he said in a 2018 interview with Numéro.

“It’s unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!” he added.

Despite Lagerfeld's long history of offensive remarks, he has been applauded by many as a creative genius and his legacy has been celebrated ever since his death.

While numerous celebrities supported this year’s theme of the Met Gala and accepted invitations, Hollywood actress and activist Jameela Jamil was one of the few to criticise it.

“Why is this who we celebrate, when there are so many amazing designers out there who aren't bigoted white men? What happened to everyone's principles and 'advocacy.’ You don't get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who revealed his own public disdain for marginalised people," Jamil wrote in an Instagram post soon after the announcement.

Also, the High Fashion Twitter Met Gala which is a digital accompaniment started in 2020 is boycotting the event.

“As we approach the first Monday of May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating this year’s met gala as our values don’t align with the selection of Karl Lagerfeld as the theme. We hope to celebrate with our community again soon,” read a recent tweet from HFTwitMetGala.

The Met Gala 2023 event live streaming will begin from 6.30 am EST on Monday (6 am IST on Tuesday, May 2).