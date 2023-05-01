Here’s why Met Gala 2023 theme around Karl Lagerfeld has stirred controversy

Met Gala 2023: This year’s theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' is a tribute to iconic German designer Karl Lagerfeld and his work. But the late Lagerfeld is a polarising figure who had thought nothing of calling Adele 'too fat' and defending a known molester of women.
The grand Met Gala event organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is one of the biggest nights in fashion and pop culture. There is a lot that’s been said about the theme of this year’s event which is dedicated to late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld. While some dub Lagerfeld a ‘fashion genius’ others have spoken against his negative remarks and opinions on body positivity, immigrants and the #MeToo campaign.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ and the decision to feature an exhibit of 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs, alongside his original sketches have faced some serious backlash in the lead-up to the event.
Lagerfeld, who is best known for leading famous French fashion brand Chanel as its creative director for over three decades, is revered by the fashion community for his innovative designs, his theatrical fashion shows, and brand building abilities.