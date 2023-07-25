Disney is considering delaying some releases as the ongoing Hollywood strike seems to hamper the business.

The Walt Disney Co. is likely to postpone the releases of a few movies, including a superhero film, scheduled for this year. According to reports, the entertainment conglomerate is reviewing the release schedule of films for 2023 due to the ongoing strike by actors and writers in Hollywood.

The proposal is being considered by Walt Disney as striking actors won’t help promote the pictures, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

If Disney goes ahead with the decision it could impact the films like Poor Things, Next Goal Wins, Wish and Magazine Dreams, which are supposed to release this year, the Bloomberg report added.

According to a Variety report, besides Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is also considering postponing some of its films which also include Dune: Part Two.

The Hollywood studios are facing a phase of strike lately, which has created obstacles for promoting upcoming movies. The strike by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild bars the actors and actresses from participating in premieres, film festivals and any press interviews for the promotion of the movies.

However, certain movies are already very close to their release and cannot wait for the Hollywood strike to end. For example, another Walt Disney film Haunted Mansion is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. Hence, the marketing campaign cannot be altered for the same.

In addition to that, Disney has also unveiled a trailer for The Marvels, which is supposed to be a superhero film and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10. The Marvels is expected to be one of Disney Studio’s major releases of the year. The Marvels is a sequel to several MCU projects which includes Captain Marvel , WandaVision, Ms Marvel and Secret Invasion. However, if Disney goes ahead with its decision to postpone the movie release this superhero film may come to theatres next year.

Disney has also been suffering from a series of disappointments in its performance at the box office in recent months, which includes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The Little Mermaid.