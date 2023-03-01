Here is where to watch the top Oscar nominated movies in Chennai

Several theatres in Chennai are screening some of the top Oscar-nominated movies for film enthusiasts ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. So that you can watch the movies before the award ceremony.

In a few days from now, the world will have the winners of the 95th Academy Awards. If you are a film enthusiast and you want to catch the top nominated movies before the award ceremony, you can head to several theatre chains like PVR, SPI and Cinepolis and more that are screening some of them.

Here are the top Oscar-nominated movies to watch in theatres in Chennai.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR i s set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film tells the story of two of India's freedom fighters and their fight for justice and freedom. The film has already won the Golden Globes award for best original song, New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Foreign Language Film, thus, carrying good momentum into the Academy Awards.

Nominations: Best Original Song

Where to watch: PVR: Heritage RSL ECR, Chennai, PVR: VR Chennai, Anna Nagar, SPI: Escape-Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is about the exciting adventures of Puss in boots who discovers that his passion for thrill has led him to burn through eight of his nine lives. To continue his quest for adventure, Puss now must find the mythical Last Wish to get back all of his nine lives.

Nominations: Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: PVR: Heritage RSL ECR, Chennai, PVR: VR Chennai, Anna Nagar, PVR: VR Chennai, Anna Nagar.

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age drama about a young boy named Sammy Fabelman. Sammy falls in love with movies after watching The Greatest Show on Earth and starts making his own films at home, with the support of his mother. The film is co-written and directed by Steven Spielberg, along with Tony Kushner.

Nominations: Best picture, best director, best actress, best-supporting actor, best original screenplay, best original score, and best production design.

Where to watch: Cinepolis: BSR Mall, OMR, Thoraipakkam, PVR: VR Chennai, Anna Nagar, SPI: Escape-Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah.

The Whale

The Whale tells the story of Charlie who is a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher who hides out in his flat. However, he is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter to get one last chance at redemption. Brendan Fraser, who plays the role of Charlie, won the Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Actor Male category for his performance.

Nominations: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: SPI: Escape-Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah, PVR: VR Chennai, Anna Nagar