Here is where to catch the top Oscar nominated movies in Mumbai

If you are a film enthusiast looking to catch up on or revisit the top Oscar nominated movies, here's where you can have a full theatre experience in Mumbai.

The 95th Academy Awards are a few days away and the race for best picture is still wide open. If you are a film enthusiast and you still haven’t watched the top-nominated movies, you can now watch them in a theatre near you. Several theatre chains like PVR and Cinepolis are screening a number of the top Oscar-nominated movies.

Here are the top Oscar-nominated movies to watch in theatres in Mumbai.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The film is set more than a decade after the events of the first Avatar film . It tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids) and the trouble that follows them and the fight to stay alive.

Nomination: Best picture, best visual effects, best production design, best sound.

Where to watch: PVR: Infiniti, Malad 4DX Mumbai, PVR: Market City, Kurla (4DX), Cinepolis: Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, INOX: Raghuleela Mall, Vashi, INOX: Megaplex, Inorbit Mall, Malad, INOX: Megaplex, and Inorbit Mall, Malad.

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans tells the coming-of-age story of young Sammy Fabelman who falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Sammy starts to make his own films at home, along with his supportive mother. The film is helmed by Steven Spielberg, who co-wrote and co-produced it with Tony Kushner.

Nominations: Best picture, best director, best actress, best-supporting actor, best original screenplay, best original score, best production design

Where to watch: INOX: Megaplex, Inorbit Mall, Malad, Maison PVR: Library Hall, Jio World Drive, BKC, Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC, INOX Laserplex: CR2, Nariman Point, INOX: R-City, Ghatkopar, PVR: LUXE, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a period drama set in India during the 1920s, which tells the inspiring story of two of India`s freedom fighters. The film has won a few international accolades including the Golden Globes award for best original song, New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Nominations: Best Original Song

Where to watch: Cinepolis: Viviana Mall, Thane, INOX: R-City, Ghatkopar, Metro INOX Cinemas: Marine Lines, PVR: Lodha Xperia, Palava, PVR: Market City, Kurla (Premiere), PVR: Odeon Mall, Ghatkopar, PVR: Citi Mall, Andheri (W), PVR: Dynamix, Juhu, PVR: Growel, Kandivali (E), PVR: Haseen, Bhiwandi, INOX: Raghuleela Mall, Vashi, PVR: Orion Mall, Panvel

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a computer-animated adventure film produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. In the film, the lead character Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has led him to burn through eight of his nine lives and he must find the mythical Last Wish to restore all of his nine lives.

Nominations: Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: PVR ICON: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon (E), Cinepolis and Viviana Mall, Thane.