Here are six movies that will make this christmas memorable for you and your family

Stuck on films to watch while you stay in this Christmas? Look no further for suggestions...
It's a Wonderful Life: The fantasy drama is based on the short story 'The Greatest Gift'
Miracle on 34th Street: The comedy-drama is set in New York city.
Home Alone: One of the most popular movies of all time, 'Home Alone' is centered around the adventures of a kid who takes on a couple of thieves trying to loot his home.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The fantasy-comedy film is based on Dr. Seuss's book of the same name.
Elf: The comedy movie narrates the tale of Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves.
Love Actually: The romantic comedy follows the lives of eight different couples.
