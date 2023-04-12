Hema Malini surprises fans by opting for public transport in Mumbai

Hema Malini took an auto to her bungalow in Juhu from the DN Nagar metro station.

Renowned Bollywood actress and politician Hema Malini surprised her fans when she recently decided to travel by public transport to commute in Mumbai. The veteran actress opted to travel by the Mumbai Metro and even took an auto-rickshaw to reach hom.

The actress-turned politician shared her hassle-free experience on Twitter and posted a few photos from her metro ride. In a few photos she can be seen obliging the fans to take selfies with her in the Mumbai metro.

In her tweets, she expressed her joy over the metro ride, which she found to be clean and fast, allowing her to reach her destination in just half an hour.

"I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the evening decided I would try the metro and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went through tough times during the construction, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr,” Hema Malini wrote.

In another video posted by the seasoned actress, commuters can be seen approaching her to take selfies with her inside the metro.

The 74-year-old veteran actress chose to take an auto-rickshaw home after getting to her stop at the metro station. She took an auto to her bungalow in Juhu from the DN Nagar metro station.

"After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu and that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful and pleasurable experience for me," Hema Malini tweeted.

Hema Malini, who is best known for her performances in classic films such as Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, also shared a glimpse of her enjoyable auto-rickshaw ride, leaving fans delighted with her adventurous spirit. “This is the video I shot from inside the auto. Enjoying myself thoroughly!” she wrote on Twitter.