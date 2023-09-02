Heavy, heavy fuel: 10 iconic metal albums that turn 20 in 2023

In my previous piece, I wrote about how 2003 was an interesting year for rock music with bands like Linkin Park, Evanescence, Fall Out Boy , et al, releasing some of their best work and keeping the world entertained. If rock was having a good year, its heavy, aggressive younger brother (no pun intended) wasn’t far behind. The first few years of the new millennium saw the rise of alternative and nu-metal, while older bands experimented and upped their game with their music and songwriting. Some saw experiments go wrong, while others rose to the top by breaking new ground.

Here, we look back at 10 metal albums that made 2003 a lot louder, faster, aggressive and made sure metalheads had a lot to headbang to.

Lamb Of God – As The Palaces Burn

Loud, aggressive, fast — these words describe both the album and the band’s trajectory to the top after this album. Released at the peak of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal, As The Palaces Burn turned Lamb of God into the loudest flagbearer of the movement, with Randy Blythe cementing his position as one of metal’s most formidable frontmen.

Top Picks:

Ruin , 11th Hour , As the Palaces Burn

Children Of Bodom – Hate Crew Deathroll

The Finnish melodic death metal heroes diluted their classical influence and pivoted towards a faster, thrasher and heavier sound with Hate Crew Deathroll. Alexi Laiho proved his metal mettle as a leading frontman, while Janne Wirman’s keyboard theatrics became a point of attraction, both on the record as well as in live shows.

Top Picks: Needled 24/7, Angels Don't Kill, You're Better Off Dead

Machine Head - Through The Ashes Of Empires

Machine Head’s fifth studio album saw the band revisit its roots and fine-tune its sound, without losing its modern ethos. Through the Ashes of Empires was aggressive, groovy, melodious, and not to mention heavy to its core, and one of the band’s finest works.

Top Picks: The Burning Red, Supercharger, Burn My Eyes

Arch Enemy – Anthems Of Rebellion

Anthems Of Rebellion was for Arch Enemy what Master of Puppets was for Metallica — a loud, skull-crushing success that has gained cult status over the years. The Swedish melodic death metal stars succeeded in striking the perfect balance between heavy and melodic tones, backed by Angela Gossow’s superlative vocals and superior songwriting.

Top Picks: Dead Eyes See No Future, Despicable Heroes, Tear Down the Walls

Iron Maiden - Dance Of Death

Iron Maiden’s second studio offering of the new millennium wasn’t as stellar as its predecessor, Brave New World, but surely held its ground as a solid heavy metal album. It wasn’t exactly a favourite of the critics, but fans loved it nonetheless. Also, it features the band’s only fully acoustic track in close to five decades — Journeyman .

Top Picks: Dance Of Death, Paschendale, Rainmaker

Deftones – Deftones

Alternative metal stars Defones experimented with their fourth studio offering, with compositions that were heavier, groovier and more bass-driven. Though it couldn’t live up to the success of its predecessor, White Pony , the album surely had its moments where gave metalheads enough for a whiplash.

Top Picks: Hexagram, Minerva, Deathblow

Opeth - Damnation

Progressive metal legends Opeth’s 2003 album was an antithesis of their original sound — it saw them ditch their quintessential death metal sound for clean guitars and vocals and rock elements. Produced by Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson, Damnation was hailed by critics as one of the best albums of the decade, while Mikael Åkerfeldt’s vocal prowess left the metalhead community impressed.

Top Picks: Death Whispered a Lullaby, In My Time of Need, Windowpane

Avenged Sevenfold – Waking The Fallen

Avenged Sevenfold’s second album — its first with Synyster Gates — was a raging success, which catapulted the metalcore outfit to the big league with some even comparing them with big daddies like Metallica, Megadeth, and even Iron Maiden. Powered by dual guitar solos, intricate musicianship and M Shadows’ powerful vocals, the album had all the right ingredients for a solid, metalcore offering.

Top Picks: Unholy Confessions, Chapter Four, Desecrate Through Reverence

Anthrax - We've Come For You All

At a time when the Big 4 of thrash metal were collectively going through a challenging phase with stiff competition from newer bands, Anthrax delivered an album that proved they were not to be messed with. The album was gritty, heavy, and fast like their older releases and much more appealing to the modern metal audience.

Top Picks: Black Dahlia, What Doesn't Die, Refuse to Be Denied

Katatonia – Viva Emptiness

Katatonia’s sixth studio album was dark and dealt with serious subjects like mental health issues, loneliness, and social issues among others. The dark gothic metal mixed with heavy rock elements made it an interesting offering, which in my opinion, has aged well over the years.

Top Picks : Ghost of the Sun, Sleeper, Inside the City of Glass

Metallica- St Anger

An ageing heavy metal band fighting different battles on different fronts entered the studio to experiment with their sound. This came at a time when rock and metal were evolving, and the band was struggling to stay alive, afloat, and perhaps even relevant. The result was St Anger, an album that divided the Metallica fandom, shocked critics and surprised almost every metalhead on this planet. Some loved it, some hated it, while some called it an “experiment gone wrong”. I agree with the last bit.

Top Picks: Frantic, St Anger, Some Kind of Monster