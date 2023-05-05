The Kerala Story was released in theatres on Friday, May 5. The Hindi film’s teaser had claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala have gone missing and most of them have joined ISIS — while director Sudipto Sen said the movie is a work of fiction.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen’s controversial film The Kerala Story, which has stirred a political debate in Kerala, was released in theatres on Friday, May 5, and the movie is getting mixed reviews from the audiences on social media. The Adah Sharma starrer has been at the centre of controversy ever since the release of its trailer.

Adah Sharma took to Twitter to celebrate the film’s release and thanked everyone for the positive reviews.

https://twitter.com/adah_sharma/status/1654356745320550401

The film’s director Sudipto Sen has been accused of exaggerating the number of girls that went missing from the state and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. The film’s teaser claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala has gone missing and most of them have joined ISIS.

However, Sen, during the promotion of his film, claimed that the movie is a work of fiction.

Several groups filed petitions to prevent the release of the film and accused filmmaker Sudipto Sen of making false claims.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 3, rejected a petition seeking a ban on the film. The apex court directed the petitioner to move to the appropriate forum.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday, May 5, also refused to stay the release of the film.

The film is said to be based on the 'real story' of three girls who were subjected to religious conversion in Kerala. The film’s teaser, which released in November last year, showed a hijab-wearing woman claiming that 32,000 women had been converted and trafficked to places like Syria and Afghanistan and they were forced to join terrorist organisations like ISIS.

Many people were outraged by the number and accused it to be false. The trailer was then edited, and the controversial claims and number were reportedly removed.

Following the release of the film, early reviews on Twitter included mixed reactions from the audience. While several users spoke against the film and discarded its credibility, another section of audiences supported it and applauded the actors’ performances.

Lashing out at the movie’s claims, one user wrote, “This movie is full of lies and manipulative. Not a single thing told in the movie is closer to the truth. It's a propaganda movie made to disturb religious harmony. Every actor must be ashamed of being part of this movie. @adah_sharma DOESN'T know acting.”

https://twitter.com/LetsOTTOff/status/1654337484346785793

Another viewer came out in support of the film. “Super go watch this film. This film is not your typical Lala land film. It’s telling truth. No hate, just exposing mindset of some people. Director had done brilliant study for film. Always delight to watch #adahsharma,” the user wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/Newlevi4/status/1654352695317401601

Another user commented, “The film “The Kerla (sic) Story” is not a propaganda. It’s based on a real story. Many newspapers, reports, courts have accepted this. #MustWatch”

https://twitter.com/Ex_NRI/status/1654349233364013057

However, some top critics in the industry claimed that the movie is spreading hatred and misinformation.

“#TheKeralaStory is Disturbing, Spreading Hate and disharmony. It is dangerously Violent, Full of provocative scenes with the intention of spreading acrimony in the country,” wrote Ashwani kumar, Editorial Head at E24bollynews.

https://twitter.com/BorntobeAshwani/status/1654160938889809920

Then again, other users claimed that people were trying to portray the film in a negative light for the courage it has shown.

“Most of critics who have a 'certain' mindset spread negative impressions about #TheKeralaStoryRevie. They did the same when #TheKashmirFiles released they termed it as a propaganda film. But the same voices were silent when these 'things' were happening or rather justified it,” a user wrote.

https://twitter.com/Hindusthani_1/status/1654345752016191489

Apart from Adah Sharma, the film features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in key roles.