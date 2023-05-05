English
Hate vs truth | Controversial film 'The Kerala Story' divides Twitter on release

May 5, 2023

The Kerala Story was released in theatres on Friday, May 5. The Hindi film’s teaser had claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala have gone missing and most of them have joined ISIS — while director Sudipto Sen said the movie is a work of fiction.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen’s controversial film The Kerala Story, which has stirred a political debate in Kerala, was released in theatres on Friday, May 5, and the movie is getting mixed reviews from the audiences on social media. The Adah Sharma starrer has been at the centre of controversy ever since the release of its trailer.

Adah Sharma took to Twitter to celebrate the film’s release and thanked everyone for the positive reviews.
https://twitter.com/adah_sharma/status/1654356745320550401
