Filmmaker Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story continues to remain in the news due to its performance in the theatres and the controversy it has stirred since the release of the trailer of the movie. In the latest development, Haryana has now declared the film tax-free in the state.

Haryana becomes the fourth BJP-ruled state to make the film tax-free after Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared the film tax-free in the state.

The Adah Sharma starrer movie deals with sensitive topics of love jihad and religious conversion. It has sparked a political debate across the country since the release of its teaser.

Madhya Pradesh makes it tax-free

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to declare The Kerala Story tax-free, stating that the movie raises awareness about the issue of love jihad. Uttar Pradesh also declared the film tax-free. Uttarakhand was the third state to make the film tax-free, though the decision was met with opposition from the Congress.

West Bengal bans The Kerala Story

In contrast, some states have banned the screening of The Kerala Story. The West Bengal government has banned the screening of the movie in the state, while the Multiplex Owners Association in Tamil Nadu has decided to stop showing the movie in all cinema halls as a "precautionary measure" to maintain law and order.

The makers of The Kerala Story have clarified that the movie is inspired by true incidents, but the numbers and incidents depicted in the film have been exaggerated and dramatised. Despite this, the film has sparked intense political debates, with some seeing it as a way of raising awareness about important issues, while others see it as propaganda that promotes hatred and division.

The film created a political controversy in Kerala after in its trailer the makers claimed that 32,000 women have gone missing from the state and many of them have joined ISIS. The story of the film revolves around the religious conversion of three women protagonists, who are from Kerala..

