Haryana becomes fourth state to make The Kerala Story tax-free

May 11, 2023 1:11:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to declare The Kerala Story tax-free, stating that the movie raises awareness about the issue of love jihad. Uttar Pradesh also declared the film tax-free.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story continues to remain in the news due to its performance in the theatres and the controversy it has stirred since the release of the trailer of the movie. In the latest development, Haryana has now declared the film tax-free in the state.

Haryana becomes the fourth BJP-ruled state to make the film tax-free after Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
