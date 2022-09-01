Happy Birthday Zendaya: Top performance of the Hollywood diva

By CNBCTV18.com

The audacious Zendaya Coleman, or simply Zendaya, was born on September 1, 1996. Over the years, she has proved to be a treat to watch on-screen with her fabulous performances. Zendaya shot to fame with her performance as a child artist on Disney Channel. In 2010, she appeared as Rocky Blue, a teen dancing sensation, in Disney’s original show ‘Shake It Up’. From 2015 to 2018, Zendaya also starred in Disney's ‘K.C. Undercover’, where she donned the role of a girl next door who is also part of a family of spies. The singer and actress later dabbled in TV movies like ‘Frenemies’ and ‘Zapped’.

Her more recent roles in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Dune’, ‘Malcolm & Marie’ and ‘Euphoria’ established her as a leading actress in Hollywood.

On her birthday, here is a look at some of Zendaya’s top performances.

Malcolm & Marie (2021)

Directed by Sam Levinson, ‘Malcolm & Marie’ is a black-and-white Netflix film about a director and his girlfriend's relationship. Zendaya plays the role of Marie, while John David Washington is Malcolm. Critics praised Zendaya’s performance in the film that was conceived and shot during the pandemic.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

In this Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, Zendaya starred opposite Tom Holland and Samuel Jackson. She played the role of Spider-man’s love interest Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones in the film.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

Zendaya portrayed an acrobat named Anne Wheeler in this musical drama, directed by Michael Gracey. The film features Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson. The film was inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Zendaya first appeared in the Spider-Man movie as MJ in 2017 with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. The film was directed by Jon Watts and starred Tom Holland, Michael Keaton and Jon Favreau.

Frenemies (2012)

Based on a novel by Alexa Young, Frenemies is a Disney Channel teen comedy-drama, featuring Zendaya, Bella Thorne, Stefanie Scott, Nick Robinson and Mary Mouser. Zendaya plays the role of a high school-student Halley, who runs an online magazine with her best friend, Avalon (Bella Thorne).

Euphoria

Euphoria is a teen drama written by Sam Levinson for HBO. In the series, Zendaya plays the role of Rue Bennett, who is a teen drug addict recovering from addiction and struggling to find her place in the world. Zendaya’s performance in ‘Euphoria’ earned her the first-ever Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. With the award, Zendaya became the youngest lead actress and the second-ever Black actress in Emmys history to win the Emmy.