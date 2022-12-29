Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 49th birthday on December 29. She is also known as Tina Jatin Khanna and she shares her birthday with her father, and Bollywood legend, Rajesh Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna sports many hats as an actress, an author, a columnist, an interior designer and a film producer. She celebrates her 49th birthday on December 29. She is also known as Tina Jatin Khanna and she shares her birthday with her father, and Bollywood legend, Rajesh Khanna.

Twinkle became a writer in 2015, with her first non-fiction book, ‘Mrs Funnybones’, which was declared a bestseller that year. Her second book, ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’, a collection of short stories, included the story of a social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham. The story was later made into an award-winning feature film, ‘Pad Man’ starring Twinkle Khanna’s husband Akshay Kumar.

On her 49th birthday, here is a look at the five best books recommended by the actress-turned-author.

1. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

Author Gail Honeyman won the Costa Debut Novel Award in 2017 for the book ‘Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine’. The book shares a realistic depiction of mental health, which is lightened by humour. It revolves around the character Eleanor, who is struggling with her social awkwardness and isolation.

2. Moonwalking with Einstein by Joshua Foer

‘Moonwalking with Einstein’ is a book recommended for readers who multitask and can't sit idle for a moment. In this New York Times bestseller, Joshua Foer writes about his 'yearlong quest to improve his memory under the guidance of the top mental athletes.'

3. Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

For readers who are confused between reading and watching a movie, Twinkle suggests Haruki Murakami's short-story collection, ‘Men Without Women’. The book has seven stories in which Murakami brings his powers of observation to bear on the lives of men who in their own ways are alone.

4. The case of the Missing Servant by Tarquin Hall

‘The case of the Missing Servant’ is a captivating mystery series based in India. The book tells the tale of the country and how its system works. The story is about a private investigator, Vish Puri, who is in search of a servant who goes missing from one of the posh homes in Delhi.

5. Less by Andrew Sean Greer

‘Less’ is a humourous romantic comedy about a middle-aged man who goes miles to avoid attending his ex-lover, Freddy’s wedding. The book shares the satirical adventures of Arthur Less as he travels around the world attending literary events. The book was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2018 and it was also a New York Times best seller.