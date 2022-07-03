Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: Top 10 movies of Hollywood’s favourite superstar

Tom Cruise is Mr. Box Office. With a career spanning over 40 years, he is one of Hollywood's most bankable blockbuster stars. Cruise, who turns 60 on July 3, proved with movies such as ‘Magnolia’ and ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ that he is not just another action star.

There are numerous hits under his belt, but Tom Cruise isn’t done yet. With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office, Cruise has showcased why even today he is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which is the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic ‘Top Gun’, is his first billion-dollar film.

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinema’s favourite fighter pilot, Cruise who has been ageing like fine wine, returned with all the nail-biting aeronautics and emotional sucker punches. The movie has been performing above expectations at the box office and continues to break numerous records.

Mission Impossible - I

‘The Mission: Impossible’ franchise continues to reach new heights with every film. The actor attempts progressively daring stunts, leaving fans stunned. But no one can deny that the inaugural installment had set the template.

Risky Business

‘Risky Business’ can be termed as the most stylishly directed teen sex comedy ever made. His nerdy main character Joel Goodsen showcases the heterosexual teenage dream of the early 80s.

Eyes Wide Shut

‘Eyes Wide Shut’ was an erotic psychodrama. The Stanley Kubrick movie is remembered for its cinematography, and storyline. Above all, pairing Cruise opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman was a stroke of genius.

Jack Reacher

Cruise puts up an amazing performance in this action thriller. There is not one but too many reasons to watch this suspense drama.

The Last Samurai

This uncommonly thoughtful epic stars Tom Cruise and Ken Watanabe in the lead. Cruise plays a war hero, Nathan Algren. Beautifully written, and acted with conviction, it is indeed a must-watch.

Magnolia

Magnolia was quite ambitious. It is an interlocking series of episodes that take place during one day. In this film, Cruise played the role of a loathsome stud, balancing tremendous sexual presence, and captivating power.

Jerry Maguire

This is a cult classic. It is beautiful, funny, and heartfelt. Jerry Maguire blends two genres into film, effective comic relief and great dramatic moments.

Born on the Fourth of July

Tom Cruise landed his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for playing Ron Kovic. The movie was based on the life of Vietnam veteran who comes back home paralyzed, disillusioned, and determined to let America know that their war vets are not treated well.

Rain Man

Cruise starred in some incredible award-caliber dramas in the 80s. Barry Levinson's ‘Rain Man’ swept the 1989 Academy Awards with four major wins. Cruise and Dustin Hoffman were just too good.