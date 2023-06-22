Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Most successful movies of the south superstar

Vijay has won several awards, including three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards by the Government of Tamil Nadu, and a SIIMA Award.

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 49th birthday on Thursday, June 22. Born as Joseph Vijay Chandrashekhar in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, in 1974, the actor has emerged as one of the most popular film stars across India. In his career spanning more than two decades Vijay has given many big hits.

The actor is also called ‘Thalapathy’, which means the commander. He is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

On the birthday of the popular Tamil actor, here’s a look at his most successful films.

Poove Unakkaga (1996)

The first blockbuster in Vijay’s career and a major break for him was Poove Unakkaga. The movie was released in 1996. After its massive success the movie was adapted into Hindi. The remake Badhaai Ho Badhaai was released in 2002.

Ghilli (2004)

Ghilli was immensely popular among the critics and is one of the most commercially successful films in Vijay’s career. The movie had a box office run of over 200 days in theatres and set a new record in Tamil film industry.

Nanban (2012)

Nanban is the remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’. Due to its strong plot and cast, the Vijay starrer was also a wildly successful movie.

Kaththi (2014)

This movie has Vijay in a double role, one as a criminal and the other as an activist. The film focuses on the issue of farmers committing suicide because of corporate encroachment. The film received accolades from both critics and audiences.

Mersal (2017)

This movie was a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 250 crore just in Tamil Nadu. The film also won a number of awards and started a spree of films from Thalapathy that crossed over Rs 200 crore.

Master (2021)

Master was the only film to have a successful release after the first lockdown. The film grossed over Rs 250 crore and became the fourth consecutive film by Vijay to achieve this feat.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt’s much anticipated film ‘Leo’ is said to release by Diwali 2023. Besides Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priya Anand will be featured in the film. Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studios.