Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Most successful movies of the south superstar

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 49th birthday on Thursday, June 22. Born as Joseph Vijay Chandrashekhar in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, in 1974, the actor has emerged as one of the most popular film stars across India. In his career spanning more than two decades Vijay has given many big hits.

The actor is also called ‘Thalapathy’, which means the commander. He is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Vijay has won several awards, including three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards by the Government of Tamil Nadu, and a SIIMA Award.