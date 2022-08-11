Happy birthday Suniel Shetty — little-known facts about 'anna'

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Bollywood action star turns 61 today and has a body to match any of today's callow leading lads. Check out Suniel Shetty's happening life beyond the silver screen.

One of Bollywood's iconic action stars, Suniel Shetty, turns 61 on August 11. Fondly known as 'anna,' the actor has an immaculate physique even at this age, giving the current young guns of Bollywood quite a complex. In his career spanning over 25 years, Suniel Shetty has delivered some monster hits. He recently made headlines again for joining LinkedIn at the age of 60, calling it just the beginning of his life.

On his 61st birthday, here’s a look at some lesser-known facts about the actor:

1. Black belt

Suniel Shetty, who is famous for action-packed roles in films actually has a black belt in kickboxing.

2. An extra 'e'

Suniel Shetty earlier spelt his name as 'Sunil' but he later added an 'e' to his name citing numerology.

3. Heroine, please

Suniel Shetty made his debut with Balwan. And, no actor was ready to pair up with him. However, late actor Divya Bharti accepted the offer, and the film turned out to be a super hit.

4. Suniel & Mana

It took Suniel and Mana nine years to convince their parents to allow them to marry. Reason? Suniel wanted to marry a girl from a completely different cultural background and his parents were not ready initially.

5. Mischief

Suniel Shetty holds a degree in hotel management. The actor owns several hotels and has an apparel boutique named Mischief.