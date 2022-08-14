Happy Birthday Sunidhi Chauhan: Top 7 songs of the talented singer

By CNBCTV18.com

Sunidhi Chauhan started singing at the tender age of 4 and debuted as a playback singer at just the age of 12 with the film Shastra (1996). She rose to fame with the song Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from Mast, which led her to the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music. Sunidhi Chauhan turns 39 today, August 14.

On her birthday, here’s a look at some of her top songs.

Mehboob Mere – Fiza (2000)

Sunidhi did what Sunidhi does – created magic! Mehboob Mere was a hit at the time of Fiza’s release and is still one of Sunidhi’s best songs.

Bhage Re Mann (Chameli)

The rain, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s moves, Rahul Bose’s brooding in a corner, and Sunidhi Chauhan’s beautiful, sensual voice add an incomparable charm to the song and set the mood of the film.

Crazy Kiya Re (Dhoom 2)

One of the most iconic songs of Sunidhi, Crazy Kiya Re literally made the listeners go crazy with its beats and the moves of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kamli (Dhoom 3)

After the major success of her song in Dhoom 2, it was evident that she would make a return in Dhoom 3. The film Kamli claimed the top spot on playlists for a long time as Katrina Kaif’s moves were widely appreciated.

Sheila Ki Jawaani (Tees Maar Khan)

Sheila Ki Jawaani is probably one of the most famous songs in the history of Bollywood. Sunidhi and Katrina had all grooved to their tunes and moves with this one.

Beedi Jalaile (Omkara)

Beedi Jalaile from Omkara is another top hit item number of Sunidhi Chauhan. Bipasha Basu’s thumkas were amazing in the song, but Chauhan’s voice took the track a notch higher. This song won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Udi (Guzaarish)

Udi from the film Guzaarish is a melodious and wonderful song and a perfect contemporary number from Sunidhi Chauhan. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music was awesome, Sunidhi Chauhan’s soothing voice perfectly matched the mood of the song.