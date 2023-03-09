Happy Birthday Suga: Five interesting things about the BTS member

You might be surprised to learn that Suga enjoys eating Indian food. He has frequently mentioned how much he enjoys Indian food. As per some media reports, he once texted a Kerala-born Indian food delivery worker for Indian food. The artist reportedly advised him to drive carefully because it was raining.

Min Yoon-gi, better known by his stage name Suga is a member of the group BTS and one of the most well-known rappers in South Korea. Suga made his BTS debut in 2013 after joining the group. He is the band's singer, producer, and songwriter, among other positions.

Here are five interesting facts about him to celebrate his 30th birthday on Thursday, March 9.

Upcoming Solo Tour

It’s a good time for Suga Fans before his upcoming inevitable mandatory military service as the rapper announced that he is embarking on his first solo tour abroad. He posted the cities and tour dates on his official Instagram account. In April, he will begin his North American tour with shows in Belmont Park, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

He will perform in Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore before travelling to Asia. Suga will play twice at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium before travelling to Japan for another event. The venue has not yet been made known. From April to June, ARMY members may anticipate his future appearances across different countries.

Suga loves Indian Food

You might be surprised to learn that Suga enjoys eating Indian food. He has frequently mentioned how much he enjoys Indian food. As per some media reports, he once texted a Kerala-born Indian food delivery worker for Indian food. The artist reportedly advised him to drive carefully because it was raining.

Brand Ambassador of Valentino

When it was revealed that the rapper had been named the worldwide brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion business Valentino, it completely took the internet by storm. The K-pop superstar informed his thousands of followers of the news via his Instagram account. In the behind-the-scenes images from Suga's Valentino photoshoot, the rapper is dressed in two radically different looks. He wears an eye-catching pink and white outfit in the second image while wearing only black in the first. Moreover, Suga added the caption, "Happy to be the new brand ambassador for Valentino. Please look forward to my journey as DiVas!"

He's a philanthropist

On Suga’s birthday today, non-governmental organisation (NGO) Save the Children revealed, “BTS member Suga has donated 100 million won

Further, Suga decided to provide meals to roughly 40 orphanages on his 25th birthday because he believes in giving back to society. The contributions were made on behalf of the ARMY. Also, he gave a Korean nonprofit that supports cancer patients nearly $90,000 in donations.

Also, he raised money for the victims of the wildfire that erupted on Korea's eastern coast in 2022.

Fans go gaga on Happy Suga Day!

Whether you enjoy K-pop or not, you are surely aware of the fervour with which fans would wish their favourite idols a happy birthday on their special day.

A K-pop star's birthday is often celebrated by fans in an extravagant gesture. From purchasing gift baskets and billboards to sending a barrage of social media comments, fans do it all. Some of the celebs also reciprocate the love to their fans by doing the same.

For Suga’s birthday known as Happy Suga Day in the ARMY, fans have over the years wished him by buying an advertisement in New York’s Time Square and by preparing a birthday wish in a hot air balloon and Suga has responded to the fans by giving them handwritten letters, Polaroid photos and topped up Korean transport cards. This year Suga has promised to do a live birthday broadcast.

(Feature Image Source: Suga's Instagram)