Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari who still continues to mesmerise fans with acting and fitness

By CNBCTV18.com

There is only one Shweta Tiwari in the TV world, and clearly, no one can beat her. The actress has given years of hard work in cementing her position in the entertainment industry. She is a household name. All thanks to her role as Prerna Singh in Kasautii Zindagii Kayy.

After appearing in various films across multiple languages, essaying numerous roles on the small screen, as well as trying her luck in reality shows, Shweta Tiwari continues to mesmerise fans with her acting. The actress is currently seen in the TV show Aparajita. Apart from her acting chops, Shweta is equally hailed for her fitness. The actress time and again shares stunning photoshoots on Instagram and fans are never tired of crushing over her evergreen beauty.

However, there are many unknown or lesser-known facts about the actress. As Shweta Tiwari turns a year older today, October 4, let’s take a look at them.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after playing Prerna Sharma in the soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She has been a part of various TV shows like Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Adaalat, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, among others.

The actress hails from Uttar Pradesh. She got married to Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 after dating for a while. The two became parents to a baby girl, Palak. However, the marriage didn’t last long.

Shweta and Raja Chaudhary separated in 2007 and eventually got divorced in 2012.

In 2013, Shweta tried her luck once again. She tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli, after dating for three years. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Reyansh Kohli.

However, the actress couldn’t get a happily ever after in her second marriage as well. The actress had filed a molestation case against her husband for passing lewd comments on her daughter. She also accused Abhinav of showing Palak obscene pictures on his phone.

Shweta Tiwari has appeared on various reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss 4. She emerged as the winner in the fourth season of the controversial reality show.